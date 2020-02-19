Healdsburg High School students walked out of their classrooms at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 and marched down to the Plaza demanding better teacher pay for teachers in the Healdsburg Unified School District. The march was led by HHS freshman class president, Jackson Boaz, who led the crowd to the junior high school, the Plaza and around the roundabout.
Students carried hand-made signs with phrases such as, “Teachers just want to have funds.” Boaz also led the students in chants such as “Pay raise,” and “This is what democracy looks like.”
