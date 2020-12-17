Healdsburg District Hospital (HDH) has been recognized two years in a row for its work on opioid safety and care on behalf of its local patients and the community. The recognition was awarded by Cal Hospital Compare (CHC) and Healdsburg was one of 53 other hospital sin California to win the Honor Roll status.
“We are proud to be recognized for our work around opioid safety and crises prevention,” said Mimi Le, director of pharmacy at HDH. “We congratulate the 53 hospitals in California that also meet the Honor Roll criteria for their dedication to treating opioid addiction and reducing opioid-related deaths in their communities.”
Criteria for the award includes preventing opioid harm in high-risk patients, applying cross-cutting organizational strategies, identifying and managing patients with Opioid Use Disorder and practicing safe and effective opioid use in the hospital, according to Dr. Mark Ghaly of CHC.
