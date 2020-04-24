Healdsburg Jazz is offering a free online jazz education class from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 on the legacy of Duke Ellington. The program will be led by bandleader, bassist and composer Marcus Shelby, featuring guest artists Tiffany Austin and Anthony Brown, with other guests expected to join in.
Marcus Shelby will lead an interactive discussion including recordings and videos about the music, bands, musicians, influences, records and cultural significance of Duke Ellington with special solo performances by Tiffany Austin (from her home) and a discussion with scholar Anthony Brown about the importance of Duke Ellington. Ellington is considered one of the most influential jazz masters in American music history. He died in 1974 and his birthday is April 29, He was born in1899. This class is free and will be presented via the Zoom platform. The program is being presented for all ages.
Registration is required, and can be found at:
https://healdsburgjazz.org/staying_connected_music-education/
The program is being funded by a Creative Sonoma Cultural Arts Grant, a program at the County of Sonoma’s Economic Development Board.
Healdsburg Jazz is also offering several recently produced video performances by past jazz festival favorites such as Charles Lloyd, Fred Hersch and George Cables. The site also has vintage jazz performance clips and taped performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.