A year ago last week, then Healdsburg Mayor David Hagele announced that it was time for the city of Healdsburg to evacuate due to the growing threat of the Kincade Fire.
In light of remembering the one-year anniversary of the massive wildfire, both Hagle and residents have shared their memories and thoughts of the fire on social media.
“‘It’s time to drop things, pack and go…’ With those words (and for the first time in the 162 year history of our city), I was tasked with announcing the evacuation order for Healdsburg, asking our community to leave our homes and hand over our beloved Healdsburg to the first responders to protect,” Hagele wrote in a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 26.
Hagele, a Healdsburg City Councilmember who’s running for reelection this November, also shared on Facebook his reflections as mayor during a major natural disaster.
“What do you need and how can I help? That phrase keeps popping up while I click through these pictures...not just hearing it, but seeing it through the actions of our staff, our neighbors, our business community, our first responders and our elected officials, who collectively sought to leverage whatever resources we each brought to the table, to protect and keep our community safe,” Hagele wrote.
The Tribune asked Healdsburg locals to share their reflections on the anniversary of the fire. What were they doing when the fire started? Where did they evacuate to? What did they learn from their experience?
Here are some of the responses we received, edited only for length and clarity:
Michael Camacho: “ I just kept watching fire progression from my roof until (the) mandatory evacuation came in ... Stayed in my hometown of Gilroy for five days and gathered as much intel as I could to make sure our home was still standing. Once we repopulated, I was so busy doing smoke inspections, writing estimates, emailing adjusters and working seven days a week to complete all the work, it was easily the most stressful time in my life.”
Rachel Wilcock: “I evacuated to Fort Bragg, which was also without power. It was awful not having any access to information and being told that my town was sure to burn down was terrifying after working the night of the Tubbs fire at the Luther Burbank Center. Too many images I could fixate and panic on!”
Connie Doherty: “I was at a hospital in Sacramento, seeing my newborn grandson, a neighbor called and told me to come home there was a fire. It was like deja vu. The same neighbor told me Santa Rosa was on fire when the Tubbs fire burned.
Coming home at the top of the Cotati grade it looked like all of Santa Rosa was on fire, as I got closer to home the glow kept getting further away. My husband and I evacuated on Saturday with our pets to sleazy 6 on Cleveland. My phone seemed to go off with Nextel alerts at least one to two times an hour, sirens up and down the freeway all night. At 3:30 we were evacuated from the hotel, police drove through the parking lot with the hi-lows and announced over the speaker everyone needed to evacuate.
The winds were blowing like crazy and there were boxes blowing all over the road from the restaurant next to the hotel. People were panicking and cars blocked the driveway so you had to drive around them. My husband went to work and I took our pets and drove to the outskirts of Petaluma to my moms. I didn’t see my husband for a week. Our oldest son is a first responder and he had to send his family away and stay back to protect people and their homes. It’s terrifying as a parent and a wife to not know if your husband and child are safe. What a huge relief it was to come home and finally see my son and husband were both safe.”
