Healdsburg Planning Commissioners gave the OK for the expansion of an existing lumber storage yard to accommodate the relocation of the Healdsburg Lumber Company’s existing retail, office, door shop and storage from its current location on Hudson Street.
Commissioners approved the plans and the design for the expansion project in a unanimous vote.
The proposed project — located at 16840 Healdsburg Ave. — is on a 3.85-acre site with an existing 15,400 square foot covered lumber storage facility and includes site improvements such as accommodations for access and parking and landscaping.
The site houses an existing 29,456 square foot building and the remainder of the parcel is paved except for a redwood tree lined berm on the edge of the property along Healdsburg Avenue.
According to the agenda item report, “The proposed structure has been designed in a similar architectural vernacular as adjacent buildings within the area, including the existing warehouse building located on-site.”
The first floor of the expanded structure will include retail space and design meeting rooms and the second floor will include staff offices and storage.
Architectural and design elements include large widows along the storefront for an open and airy feel, recessed wood laminate, steel trellises, a living wall, an elevated tower component, dark wood colors with earthy tones and dark brown concrete wainscoting on the lower portion of the building.
Landscaping elements include ground shrubs, low-maintenance plants, fruitless olive trees and crepe myrtles, among others.
The parking lot will include 91 parking spaces and room will be set aside for a future art installation. There will be two access points from Healdsburg Avenue at the north and the south ends of the property.
The northern end will be for customers and the southern end will be for trucks and deliveries only.
The project will require post-construction installation of stormwater treatment best management practices and a final stormwater management plan will be required along with the submission of the building permit plans for the site.
Healdsburg Senior Planner Scott Duiven said the project is consistent with the city’s general plan, design guidelines, land use code and other city codes.
During the project presentation at the Healdsburg Planning Commission’s most recent meeting on Dec. 15, commission chair Dan Petrik asked if there will be certain lighting standards afterhours.
“People in Healdsburg like a dark sky,” Petrik said.
Eric Ziedrich, CEO of Healdsburg Lumber Company, said the parking lot lighting will be shielded in an effort to prevent light pollution and while they haven’t entertained policies and decisions on turning out lights, they are open to having that discussion.
He added that the property will be a secured site so maintaining lighting throughout the night will not be too critical.
Commissioner Vesna Breznikar seconded Petrik’s comment about wanting to prevent as much light pollution as possible and said she was impressed with the overall project and design.
“It looks like a beautiful project and all of the landscaping is fantastic … It fits in and I am very impressed,” Breznikar said.
Commissioner Kevin Deas agreed and said he loved the location and the design components.
Petrik said he’s just happy to see that a local business is able to expand despite difficulties with COVID-19 and the economy.
Healdsburg Lumber has been a family owned business since it opened its doors on Hudson Street in 1972. The agenda item report recognizes Healdsburg Lumber as an important contributor to both Healdsburg’s economy and its local identity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.