According to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Wesley James Bergman, 37, of Healdsburg was arrested on Aug. 28 for intentionally setting a field on fire.
The fire was extinguished by CalFire and Geyserville Fire personnel, according to the statement. The fire burned an area that was estimated to be 50 x 30 feet.
A deputy was traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Lytton Springs Road when he noticed a grass fire. The deputy stopped and saw Bergman walking in the area.
According to the deputy, Bergman admitted setting the field on fire because “he was having a bad day.” Bergman was arrested for arson and causing a fire to forest land. Bergman remains in custody at the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $40,000.
