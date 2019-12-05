Council votes to go green with 2020 energy reach code, polystyrene foam ban
The Healdsburg City Council unanimously approved the first readings of two green initiatives — the Healdsburg 2020 energy reach code and the polystyrene foam product ban — at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 3. Both ordinances will return the consent calendar for the council’s Dec. 16 meeting.
A reach code is an ordinance that goes above state requirements on energy use to try and break dependency on fossil fuels by mandating that new construction for residential or commercial use either mixed gas and electric, partial electric or all-electric cooking and heating options.
A mixed reach code would rely on natural gas and electricity, a partial option would utilize an electric space and water heater but would allow for a gas stove and fireplace, and an all-electric code would ditch gas use completely.
In this case, city council directed staff during an Oct. 21 meeting to develop a reach code ordinance that requires electric space and water heating, but allows for natural gas for cooking and fireplaces.
“It is essentially an all-electric ordinance that carves out some exemptions,” said Felicia Smith, the city’s utility conservation analyst.
Exemptions for low-rise residential include gas for cooking, fireplaces and pool and spa heating. Attached accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are also exempt.
Non-residential buildings will also require electric space and water heating, but will be allowed gas for cooking, fireplaces, pool heating and for use when using electric isn’t feasible. For this “non-feasible” exemption a builder would have to send in a request documenting why electric would not work.
Mayor David Hagele asked what the last exemption for non-residential meant, and Smith said the point of that exemption is so the city can make a decision that is transparent and consistent.
“The way that is arranged right now is for non-residential buildings, ultimately working with a building or engineering firm that can document that it (electric space and water heating) is not feasible and the point of that is just so we decision that is transparent and consistent so whenever these exemption requests come in we’re operating under the same rules,” Smith said.
In regard to cost effectiveness of the mixed reach code, construction savings for a single family home would amount to $5,349 with an overall operational savings of $4,416 according to Smith. Construction savings for a three story or more, multi-family residence would be up to $2,337 with an operational savings of $1,755. Construction savings for a medium-sized office space would amount to around $73,695 with an operational savings of $32,266.
During public comment, an electrical contractor said he did not agree with the cost savings data since electrical is expensive to install and also requires a costlier electric panel.
He said while he isn’t opposed to the reach code, he doesn’t agree with the savings data.
“I deal with these costs everyday. I don’t think it is much of a savings … We should incentivize all electric options like how we did with LED light bulbs.”
However, the overall consensus from residents was that the partial electric code was a good middle ground approach, yet an all electric reach code would be even better.
Ty Benoit, a former Wikiup resident who lost her home in the Tubbs Fire, is working on creating an all-electric home in Healdsburg and urged the council to make the reach code more rigorous by taking out all natural gas use.
“All electric is cheaper, healthier… and induction cooktops are good,” Benoit said.
Healdsburg resident Gail Jonas echoed Benoit’s thoughts on creating a truly all-electric reach code.
“I love cooking with natural gas, but I love my 12-year-old twin grandchildren more and by 2050, when we are told things are going to become pretty difficult here, they will only be in their 40s, and I can see their lives being shortened by the decisions we are making today,” Jonas said.
Keith Woods, CEO of the North Coast Builders Exchange and a Santa Rosa resident, urged the council to continue with the middle-ground approach.
“This is a reasonable approach … No one wants further damage to the climate, we need to protect it,” Woods said. “Thank you, Healdsburg.”
The space and water heating options within the code include myriad new choices, such as heat pumps, electric baseboards, wall heaters with fans, electric resistance tanks and on-demand tanks.
Food service ware and polystyrene foam product ordinance
Another green ordinance that received a green light from the council in a 5-0 vote is the food service ware and polystyrene foam product ban.
In this proposed ordinance, the foam food service ware often distributed by food establishments would be prohibited. It would also nix the sale of polystyrene foam products in retail stores.
Restaurants and other food providers would also be required to provide single-use straws and utensils upon request only. There would also be voluntary take-out fees for disposable service ware and credits for reusable items.
For ordinance outreach and implementation, Healdsburg Public Works Director Larry Zimmer said Healdsburg would work with Zero Waste Sonoma in order to work on creating an education and outreach plan and to help define what items are appropriate for recycling versus composting.
Zimmer said the ordinance would help support the city’s zero waste goal and the state goal of 75% waste reduction by 2020.
The ordinance would be phased in over time, with the first year dedicated to implementing the education and outreach plan, establishing a compliance warning and enforcement system, developing a system for businesses to apply for exemptions, creating a complaint-driven system for identifying non-compliant food establishments and sending out ordinance information letters to food businesses.
Enforcement of the ordinance would begin in January 2021.
A first violation of the ordinance would merit a written warning with 30 days to comply. Subsequent violations would result in fines increasing in value, starting at $100 and capped at $500.
Monies from levied fines would go back into the city’s general fund.
