The Healdsburg Planning Commission will meet tomorrow virtually to consider a design review and approval for a major conditional use permit for a new unmanned Verizon telecommunications facility on a city-owned parcel adjacent to Tayman Park and the golf club.
The meeting will be held over Webex and will start at 6 p.m.
About the project
The Verizon Telco Facility project consists of a 76-foot tall monopole tower supporting nine wireless antenna panels and equipment.
According to the agenda time report, the tower would be designed to resemble a faux broadleaf tree with eight to 14-foot long branches with leaf socks covering the antenna and dish. The tree design was chosen because the site is scattered with mature oak trees and the hope is that the broadleaf tree tower design will emulate the look of the surrounding trees.
“The location was chosen to be located near a large grove of mature trees in order to help camouflage the cellular tower. The area proposed for the communication tower has been previously graded and developed with the existing (abandoned) and new water storage tank facilities,” the agenda item report states.
As stated in the report the facility would substantially improve service coverage to the neighborhoods near the site. The closest existing Verizon antenna tower is about a mile away from the proposed antenna site at 923 South Fitch Mountain Road.
The tower would be placed within a 30 by 50-foot area on the city-owned site and would be secured by a chain link fence topped with barbed wire and green privacy slats. The area would also contain equipment cabinets mounted to a concrete slab and power and telephone communications would be brought to the facility from nearby lines running east along the boundary line.
The facility will be accessed via a road to the Tayman Park golf course off of South Fitch Mountain Road and on the existing golf cart path with a 12-foot wide all weather gravel driveway and turnaround.
With this new gravel road fire crews would easily be able to drive from the parking lot area to the facility. Healdsburg Fire Marshal / Division Chief Linda Collister reviewed the access plans and found them to be adequate for the facility.
In terms of maintenance of the site, “Visitation to the site by a service technician for routine maintenance would occur on average once a month. The proposed site is remotely monitored and connected directly to a central office where system computers alert personnel to any equipment service needs. Because the wireless facility is unmanned, there are no regular hours of operation for personnel and no impacts to existing local traffic patterns. No water or sanitation services will be required. The site will also include a standby generator in the event of a power failure,” according to the agenda item report.
In addition to a generator, batteries will also be installed. The batteries can run up to eight hours and if a power outage is extended beyond the battery capacity the generator will automatically start and recharge the batteries.
The city has worked with Verizon and Complete Wireless Consulting since 2014 in order to determine the best sites for new telecommunications facilities in an effort to improve Healdsburg’s notoriously spotty cell and phone service.
How to watch the meeting
To view the Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting, visit: http://healdsburgca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
To view the agenda packet visit: https://www.ci.healdsburg.ca.us/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_12082020-1175.
How to submit a public comment
If you are participating in the meeting remotely a public comment may be submitted live during the public comment period. Once you’re in the meeting you can click on the “hand” icon, which will place you in line to speak.
When it is your turn to comment your name will be called. When you are done commenting be sure to un-raise your hand. Comments are limited to three minutes.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contract Shawn Sumpter, administrative technician, by calling 707-431-3393 or by email at ssumpter@ci.healdsburg.ca.us.
