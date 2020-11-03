Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke announced Monday night that he is planning on retiring in May 2021 after having served as the city’s police chief for a decade.
Burke’s announcement came during the Nov. 2 Healdsburg City Council meeting when council members recognized him for his 10-year anniversary with the city.
“Thank you for all of the support over the years. It has been a great city to work and live in,” Burke said.
While council members congratulated him on Burke’s retirement plans they also expressed that he will be missed.
“We are honored that you have worked so hard for us over these last 10 years. You have done amazing work and we really appreciate it and I’m sure that my fellow council members would agree that we are sorry to see you retire,” said Healdsburg Mayor Evelyn Mitchell. “Thank you for everything.”
Councilmember Joe Naujokas echoed Mitchell’s thoughts and said he hopes the police department will continue to operate with the wonderful ethos that Burke has established over the years.
“It has been a pleasure serving with you. There have been all these traumatic events that you have calmly led the city through with professionalism and compassion. I am really proud of you and the team that you built and I wish you every bit of luck going forward,” Naujokas said.
Councilmember Ozzy Jimenez also thanked Burke for his years of service and commitment to community.
Councilmember David Hagele voiced that he appreciates that Burke walked around and got to know and become a part of the Healdsburg community.
“I appreciate that you walk around and got to the know the community, you are part of the community and I really appreciate that and I think it really showed with some of the things we faced this last summer,” Hagele said, referencing the department’s peaceful handling of the George Floyd and Black Lives Matters protests this past summer, as well as the chief’s willingness to reallocate funds to a new and unique police department certified clinical social worker position.
Hagele continued, “I am really happy for you but I am sad for the city. Congratulations.”
Mitchell said they will have another celebration for Burke in May, maybe in person.
Burke joined the police department in November 2010 and succeeded former Healdsburg Chief Susan Jones.
He previously worked as the chief of police for the city of Lakeport. He is also a former prosecutor with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and was a sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department.
When Burke joined the force in 2010 he told The Tribune, “I’m really excited about it, that’s for sure. I want to work in a place where I can see myself for a very, very long time. I want to take myself to the next level as a small town police chief.”
Over the years Burke has led the city through several natural disasters such as floods and fires, most recently the Kincade Fire — which resulted in the evacuation of the entire city — and the Walbridge Fire.
He also oversaw the use and implementation of Narcan kits — an opioid suppressing nasal spray that blocks the opioid receptors in the brain — which have been successful on several accounts in reviving individuals who had suffered from drug overdoses.
Under Burke and the Harm Reduction Task Force, the department also started providing fentanyl detection strips.
The strips are provided for free, no-questions asked, and can be used to detect fentanyl in street drugs, which could help prevent opioid overdoses.
In June 2020, Burke introduced his plan to pursue a major police department reorganization and reallocation of funds in order to create a community equity team with a licensed clinical social worker and an officer.
The goal of the program is to improve community outreach, specifically within marginalized communities and to create a police culture centered around equity and fairness.
Burke said of the proposal in June, “This is changing the basic, fundamental mindset of how we do our job.”
Since then the department has been working with a licensed clinical social worker volunteer to create a job description with the hopes of hiring someone later next year. As with any new position, the reallocated funds for the position will have to be approved by the city’s finance and administrative services director Heather Ippoliti and the city manager before being approved to move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.