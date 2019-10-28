In a city of Healdsburg Facebook video posted Monday afternoon, Oct. 28, Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke discussed what the considerations are for re-population and what the police department is doing to keep the city safe.
“We’ve got a significant law-enforcement presence in the city,” Burke said.
Burk said this involves patrol aid from numerous agencies across the Bay Area.
“This still remains an active fire, there are still wind events predicted, so it is still a very dynamic situation and safety is our number one priority,” he said, noting that the evacuation still remains in effect.
Burke said repopulation is a thoughtful consideration made by the CalFire incident team and the county sheriff.
“A lot of things are taken into consideration,” he said. “For our part the city has been working to remove debris and work with our infrastructure so that when we do get the word, which is assessed day by day, we’ll be able to do that rather quickly. We are prepared for that, but again it is an active dynamic situation, so that decision has not been made.”
Burke said repopulation will be assessed again tomorrow, Oct 29.
“We ask for your patience in that regard,” he said.
In a letter to the community that was posted on the city’s Facebook page, Healdsburg City Manager David Mickaelian said, “We do not know yet when the Sonoma Sheriff, in conjunction with CalFire, will lift the evacuation order and allow the city to re-populate. It is important to note that as I type, there is still a very active fire in the area. There will also be a Red Flag Warning starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow followed by high winds. I also want to stress that the evacuation order will not be lifted until it is safe to return to the area.”
Mickaelian said as the city gets notice of repopulating, city officials will provide helpful tips to consider when returning to homes and businesses.
Mickaelian said in the letter, “I again want to thank all of you for going through an unprecedented event for our city. This is an incredible community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.