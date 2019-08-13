Monday, Aug. 5
11:44 a.m. Driving on a suspended license at Old Redwood Highway. Citation issued.
12:34 p.m. Unlicensed driver on University Street and Reed Court. Citation issued.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
8:05 p.m. Indecent exposure reported from previous Friday at laundromat. Reporting party states that a male subject was staring at her young daughter. Later was seen pretending to be on phone, appeared to be masturbating. Report taken.
Thursday, Aug. 8
7:58 p.m. Warrant service on Plaza Street. Initial stop for registration. Proof shown. One subject in vehicle cited for warrant.
Saturday, Aug. 10
1:45 a.m. Warrant service on Old Redwood Highway and Eastside Road. Initial stop for obstructed plate. Arrest made for warrant and vehicle left at scene for friend to pick up.
2:04 p.m. DUI on Healdsburg Avenue and Dry Creek Road. Reporting party states driver had been swerving, stopping in middle of road, nearly causing accidents. Arrest made.
5:06 p.m. Unlicensed driver on Healdsburg Avenue. Citation issued.
Sunday, Aug. 11
2:15 a.m. Violation of probation/parole during traffic stop initially for lighting issue. Arrest made.
12:13 p.m. Warrant service on Hudson and Front streets. Citation issued.
7:43 p.m. DUI on Powell Avenue. Initial stop for tailgating. Arrest made, vehicle left in parking lot.
