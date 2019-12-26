The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries
MONDAY, DEC. 16
3:02 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Grove Street, arrest made.
TUESDAY, DEC. 17
2:16 p.m. Trespassing on Prince Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
9:53 a.m. Accident with injury on South Fitch Mountain Road.
10:50 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue.
THURSDAY, DEC. 19
12:43 p.m. Accident with no details on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:33 p.m. Battery at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road.
4:36 p.m. Petty theft on Prince Avenue.
4:53 p.m. Drunk driver on Center Street, arrest made.
FRIDAY, DEC. 20
7:44 a.m. Petty theft on Center Street.
8:40 a.m. Burglary to vehicle on Fieldcrest Drive.
10:03 a.m. Petty theft on Prentice Drive.
11:36 a.m. Petty theft on Grove Street.
2:21 p.m. Alcohol related incident on Healdsburg Avenue, warning given.
4:59 p.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue, citation issued.
6:05 p.m. Traffic accident with injury on Mill Street.
6:54 p.m. Petty theft on Sherman Street.
7:33 p.m. Drunk driver on Mason Street, arrest made.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
10:50 a.m. Petty theft on Fitch Street.
2:11 p.m. Petty theft on Grove Street.
2:14 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Dry Creek Road.
3:54 p.m. Public intoxication at Piper Street and East Street.
11:21 p.m. Domestic incident on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
SUNDAY, DEC. 22
5:11 a.m. Accident with no details at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road.
9:07 a.m. Petty theft on Maxwell Street.
10:06 a.m. Vandalism on Front Street.
12:05 p.m. Vandalism on Terrace Boulevard.
12:13 p.m. Disturbance on Healdsburg Avenue.
12:33 p.m. Vandalism on Lupine Road.
6:33 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue.
7:13 p.m. Hit and run accident on Healdsburg Avenue.
9:41 p.m. Burglary on Brown Street.
