The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries
MONDAY, NOV. 25
4:55 p.m. Hit and run accident on Moore Lane.
6:31 p.m. Harassment on Piper Street.
11:10 a.m. Accident with property damage only on Vine Street.
6:11 p.m. Domestic related incident reported at HPD on Center Street.
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
10:35 p.m. Assault on Powell Avenue.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
7:39 a.m. Brandishing a weapon at Mill Street/Westside Road and NB Mill Street.
11:18 a.m. Petty theft on Center Street.
10:29 p.m. Drunk driver on Center Street, arrest made.
11:04 p.m. Drunk driver on Chanticleer Way, arrest made.
THURSDAY, NOV. 28
12:58 a.m. Petty theft at Johnson Street and Piper Street.
1:40 p.m. Alcohol violation on Prince Avenue.
5:24 p.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue, arrest made.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
8:53 a.m. Petty theft on Lincoln Street.
5:10 p.m. Theft on Powell Avenue.
9:31 p.m. Domestic (physical) on Sherman Street.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
11:45 a.m. Domestic incident (physical) on Fitch Street, arrest made.
11:38 p.m. Traffic collision at Redwood Highway and Dry Creek Road, referred to other agency.
11:52 p.m. Burglary on Healdsburg Avenue.
SUNDAY, Dec. 1
1:30 a.m. Public intoxication on Ward Street.
