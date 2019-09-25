The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, Sept. 16
1:56 p.m. Petty theft at grocery store. Report of a shoplifter who took a small container of hot food. She was last seen walking south on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting phoned back and advised she was now with another female in a tan pickup at a car wash. Suspect was cited for shoplifting and released on citation.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18
2:43 p.m. Accident, injury, at Dry Creek Road and southbound Dry Creek Road Onramp. Multiple vehicles involved/major injury is being transported to Memorial by Bells. Closed the off ramp and will reopen when vehicles are clear.
FRIDAY, Sept. 20
11:38 a.m. Warrant Service on Vine Street. Man seen walking, drinking a beer and yelling at people. Subject has a non cite warrant, he was arrested and transported to county jail
SATURDAY, Sept. 21
8:18 p.m. Warrant service. Officer initiated activity at grocery store. Stop and verbal for expired registration and no license plate light. She was arrested for violation of post-release community supervison and transported directly to county jail. Another man was cited on a Sonoma County warrant and released at the scene.
11:16 p.m. Public Intoxication outside a bar. Male subject stumbling, falling, heavily intoxicated. Units responded, and male suspect was arrested and transported directly to county jail.
SUNDAY, Sept. 22
13:21 p.m. DUI at First and Matheson streets. Received call from a Spanish speaking gentleman. Through the translator, he advised of a truck vs. a motorcycle accident. Medical was requested as a precaution. The truck driver was subsequently arrested for DUI. He was transported to the department for booking and then transported to county jail. His truck was towed.
5:47 p.m. Vandalism on Monte Vista Avenue. Reporting party advised she owns this home, and it is currently vacant. The new tenant moves in on Sept. 30. She advised that overnight, someone had entered the backyard and tore up or damaged numerous succulent plants. The ones that were torn up were just thrown over the fence. The responsible(s) also stacked some metal chairs that were in the yard and stacked some landscaping rocks. She requested an informational log entry. Her backyard backs up to the Community Church.
