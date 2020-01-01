The following are excerpted from Healdsburg Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, DEC. 23
3:37 p.m. Vandalism on Front Street.
3:38 p.m. Vandalism on Healdsburg Avenue.
3:38 p.m. Vandalism on Lupine Road.
4:10 p.m. Vandalism on Grant Street.
TUESDAY, DEC. 24
2:17 p.m. Domestic related incident on University Street.
2:46 p.m. Fraud on Center Street.
3:02 p.m. Stolen vehicle on Powell Avenue.
9:23 p.m. Graffiti on Front Street.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25
5:02 a.m. Stolen vehicle recovery on Grove Street.
THURSDAY, DEC. 26
6:04 a.m. Domestic related incident on Matheson Street.
10:49 a.m. Graffiti on Front Street.
5:00 p.m. Drunk driver on Vine Street, warning given.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
6:18 a.m. Grand theft on Ward Street.
7:20 a.m. Petty theft on Kennedy Lane.
9:18 a.m. Grand theft on Ward Street.
10:54 a.m. Petty theft on Palm Avenue.
1:17 p.m. Petty theft on University Avenue.
7:32 p.m. Battery on Matheson Street.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
1:59 a.m. Drunk driver at Healdsburg Avenue and March Avenue, arrest made.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
12:44 a.m. Burglary on Brown Street.
10:48 a.m. Petty theft on Healdsburg Avenue
11:51 a.m. Vandalism on Terrace Boulevard.
1:50 p.m. Domestic incident (physical) on University Street.
1:51 p.m. Disturbance on University Street.
3:34 p.m. Petty theft on Kennedy Lane.
6:15 p.m. Accident with property damage only on Center Street.
10:10 p.m. Domestic incident (physical) on Prince Avenue.
