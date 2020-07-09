Healdsburg police are trying to gather more information following an apparent double shooting that took place on July 8.
According to a press release from the Healdsburg Police Department, the department received multiple 911 calls around 10:52 p.m. yesterday evening reporting gunshots being fired on Ward Street.
The callers reported multiple people running and vehicles leaving the area following the incident. When officers responded to the scene they spoke with multiple residents who said they only heard the shots being fired and did not see anything.
According to police,“The few residents who saw anything were only able to say they saw several people running and could not give any descriptions.”
Residents described the vehicles seen leaving the area as a white passenger car and two or three black and or dark colored cars.
Officers were able to locate several shell casings in the surrounding area and located two vehicles and a boat that were struck by the bullets.
After police responded to the call, the department was notified that the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department was at Sutter hospital with a gunshot victim and that the Santa Rosa Police Department was at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with a second gunshot victim, however, there is no evidence that links the victims to the shots that were fired in Healdsburg, according to the press release.
According to the release, both victims were uncooperative when questioned.
Healdsburg Police Department Lt. Matt Jenkins, said they are continuing to investigate the incident and that there is still little information on the case.
The police department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident, to contact the Healdsburg Police Department at 707-431-3377.
