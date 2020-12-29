Healdsburg Police Department officers are following up on leads in an ongoing investigation to identify the occupants of a vehicle who allegedly stole packages from several Healdsburg porches on Dec. 21 and proceeded to flee the area, leading officers on an erratic high-speed pursuit along U.S. Highway 101 and Old Redwood Highway.
Healdsburg police officers were dispatched to Josephine Lane around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 in response to reports of a possible theft in progress.
According to a statement from the police department, numerous residents reported seeing a gold Toyota sedan driving in the area with the occupants throwing empty packages out of the window.
Around the same time of the first reports a community member called the police department to report that a package had been stolen from their front porch and that they had video evidence of the incident.
Within just a few minutes Healdsburg officers were able to identify several Healdsburg locals who had just had their packages stolen from their porches.
With help from the community and doorbell camera videos officers were able to get a description of the vehicle in question and spotted it 15 minutes later driving south on U.S. Highway 101 towards the town of Windsor.
“The officer attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. The driver pulled off the freeway at Arata Lane and continued northbound on Old Redwood Highway back towards the city of Healdsburg at a high rate of speed. Based on the number of packages that had been stolen likely amounting to a felony crime, the officer decided to initiate a pursuit of the vehicle,” according to the police department statement on their Facebook page.
The Healdsburg officer pursued the vehicle northbound on Old Redwood Highway for a brief time as speeds reached approximately 75 miles per hour.
The vehicle then began driving northbound in the southbound lane of traffic directly towards oncoming vehicles. Due to safety concerns the officer decided to conclude the pursuit.
The vehicle then traveled north back toward Healdsburg at speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour and eventually drove up the freeway off ramp against the flow of traffic and drove north on southbound Highway 101 at the Old Redwood Highway exit.
It then made a U-turn on the freeway and drove back southbound on U.S. Highway 101.
“Due to the continued reckless driving, despite no longer being pursued, the officer decided to enter southbound Highway 101 through the proper on ramp, and got back behind the vehicle, again initiating a second pursuit. At the time the second pursuit was initiated, there was minimal vehicular traffic on Highway 101,” according to police.
The pursuit quickly reached speeds of around 105 miles per hour while going back toward Windsor. The vehicle continued going south and started driving on the shoulder of the road and weaving in and out of minimal traffic on Highway 101
Once again, the officer decided to end the pursuit due to its reckless nature and safety concerns for the public.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the final update was that the vehicle was still driving over 90 miles per hour on the shoulder of Highway 101 near the Hopper Avenue off ramp in Santa Rosa despite no longer being pursued.
Officers are still trying to follow up on leads and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
