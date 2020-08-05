An 18-year-old Healdsburg resident was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for attempted robbery and assault after an attempted armed robbery at Lola’s Market in Healdsburg on Aug. 4.
The incident occurred around 4:48 p.m. at the market on Healdsburg Avenue. The Healdsburg Police Department received multiple reports of an armed robbery in progress at the market.
Witnesses reported that a male in all black clothing with black shoes and a black head covering walked into the store with a fixed blade knife, pointed it at the cashier and demanded money.
According to a press release from the Healdsburg Police Department, the cashier attempted to comply with the orders but was unable to get the cash register open.
The suspect, Joshua Magnus Gilbertson, fled the business before he could get the money and left the scene in a dark colored Ford Mustang with a California license plate covered in blue tape.
According to the press release, minutes later the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner in an unincorporated area of Healdsburg reporting that they saw a suspicious person drive down their driveway in a dark vehicle with a taped license plate.
Prior to the homeowners’ call to the Sheriff, the suspect removed the tape from the license plates and began to change his clothes and left the area after a brief confrontation with the homeowner.
“The homeowner found this activity to be suspicious and called the Sheriff’s office. This information from the Sheriff’s office was shared with the Healdsburg Police Department,” the press release states.
Healdsburg police officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the area and were able to locate the suspect at the 100 block of Bailhache Avenue. A high-risk stop was conducted and officers were able to take Gilbertson into custody.
Through video surveillance, multiple witness identifications and other evidence, officers were able to determine that Gilbertson was the suspect from the robbery.
