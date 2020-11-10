Editor's note: All people named are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
A Healdsburg resident was arrested Sunday evening, Nov. 8, after being identified as the suspect in a stabbing incident that occurred in Healdsburg the day before and sent one victim to the hospital with a laceration to the arm.
The suspect, 52-year-old Jorge Solorio Nunez, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violation of terms of his probation.
The incident occurred on Nov. 7 when the victim got into a heated argument with Nunez and several other attendees of a small residential gathering.
According to the Healdsburg Police Department, the argument escalated and the suspect grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim in the arm and continued to assault him by kicking him.
On Nov. 7, around 11:20 p.m., an officer who was on patrol was flagged down by the victim on the 800 block of Fitch Street.
According to a statement released on the police department’s Facebook page, “The subject told the officer that he had been stabbed at a residence nearby during a gathering.”
The victim then identified the suspect as a known associate who lived nearby and officers attempted to locate the suspect but couldn’t find him.
The following day around 8:30 p.m., Healdsburg officers again attempted to find the suspect at his residence. Officers knocked on the door of the suspect’s home and the suspect proceeded to try to evade them by climbing under the crawl space of the house.
“Officers spotted him and ordered him to come out. The suspect crawled back into the house through the crawl space access and came to the door, but refused to open it,” according to police.
After lengthy negotiations, Nunez was convinced to come outside and was arrested without incident.
The stabbing victim was treated at a local hospital and received several stitches to the arm and was later released.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
