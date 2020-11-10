A 27-year-old Healdsburg resident was arrested on Nov. 5 on charges of reckless evading and possession of drugs after speeding at 100 mph and launching his car from the roadway onto a field on Valley Ford Road toward SR-1.
Santa Rosa CHP officers were patrolling Valley Ford Road and Roblar Road near Two Rock Thursday afternoon watching for speeding vehicles when an officer noticed a dark BMW sedan approaching him at a high rate of speed.
According to the Santa Rosa CHP, the speeding car was captured on radar to be going over 100 mph.
The car was also passing slower cars by crossing the double yellow line on the roadway.
An enforcement stop was attempted but the driver decided to flee and continued driving in excess of 100 mph while dangerously passing cars in his way.
The driver continued westbound toward SR-1, but lost control on a turn and became “airborne” landing on a nearby field.
According to the CHP, the driver exited the car on his own and “finally decided to give up” and was taken into custody.
The driver was booked on charges of felony reckless evading, possession of drugs and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.
