No fireworks or duck races due to COVID-19
There will be no fireworks over Healdsburg this Fourth of July, but not all red, white and blue traditions will be silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise is teaming with the city of Healdsburg’s public safety departments to stage a patriotic parade of fire trucks, police cruisers and other safety equipment through almost all the neighborhoods of the city with six staged viewing locations.
Also, Healdsburg Boy Scouts Troop 21 has modified its annual pancake breakfast into a drive-thru event at the Villa Chanticleer Annex beginning Saturday, July 4, at 7 a.m. Full pancake breakfasts will be handed out, and instead of tickets, the troop is accepting voluntary donations. In past years the meals cost $9 for adults and $6 for youth. Troop 21 is 85 years old.
The Rotary Club parade takes the place of the annual family picnic, duck races and children’s parade held in past years in the Healdsburg Plaza. During this year’s parade, Rotarians will be handing out patriotic souvenirs and mini-flags. Children and families are being encouraged to decorate their front yards and themselves in patriotic themes along the parade route which is viewable at https://rotaryclubofhealdsburgsunrise.org/Stories/2020-4th-of-july-parade. Everyone is being encouraged to post their Independence Day photos on the club’s various social media sites.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. the Healdsburg Fire Station on Healdsburg Avenue. The first staging area will be at Presidential Circle, followed by Rec Park, Healdsburg Community Church, Brothers Park in Parkland, Oak Grove Apartments on Grove Street with a final stop at the Healdsburg Plaza at noon. Portions of the parade are planned to be live-streamed.
