Donations to Drew Esquivel Scholarship Fund still being accepted
Downtown Healdsburg will be eerily quiet on this Thanksgiving morning. Thanks, or no thanks, to the COVID-19 pandemic the Healdsburg 5k run/walk Turkey Trot will not be held by the Rotary Club of Healdsburg Sunrise, Healdsburg Running Company and the Drew Esquivel Scholarship Fund.
Last year, 1,800 runners of all ages and abilities turned on a chilly, foggy Thursday and helped raise thousands of dollars for local high school student scholarships. Donations are being collected this year by the Sunrise Rotary, to support both the scholarship fund and the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Drew Esquivel was a top-of-his-class scholar and athlete who graduated form Healdsburg High school in 2013 as the class valedictorian. He was attending M.I.T. when he died in Brooklyn, New York, as a pedestrian hit by a drunken driver. His family still resides in Healdsburg.
The Drew Esquivel Scholarship Fund has raised almost $500,000 since 2014, greatly aided by the Healdsburg Rotary Club Sunrise, which also holds an annual benefit golf tournament at Tayman Park
“All of us were affected by the sudden, tragic passing of Drew Esquivel who was a source of pride in the local community as a great athlete and academic superstar,” said Healdsburg Running Company founder Skip Brand. “So, it’s fitting in this time of giving thanks, that we focus together on the future and grow his legacy so other Healdsburg student-athletes can follow in his footsteps.”
To donate, visit rotaryclubofhealdsburgsunrise.org.
This years scholarship recipients included: Sofia Fausone, Yale University; Malia Llerena, UC Santa Barbara; Eva Hernandez Rosillo, St. Mary’s College; Mariano Sanchez, UC Santa Barbara; Kevin Trebilcock, UC Santa Cruz; Massimo Tuscany, Santa Rosa Junior College; Aidan Whitlock, UC Irvine and Alan Zaragoza, Santa Rosa Junior College.
