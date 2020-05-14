PHOTO CAPTION: The Recreation Park auction ring for the Healdsburg Future Farmers Country Fair will be dark this year due to the fair’s COVID-19-caused cancelation. A “virtual” online auction has been organized by the fair board to take its place during May 21-22. Pictured above is last year’s Reserve Champion swine raised by Alexis Biasotti and bought by Kevin Barr, of Redwood Empire Vineyard Management. Photo Tribune Archive