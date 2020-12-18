District working on a reopening plan based on health metrics
The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution this week extending distance learning to Feb. 12, 2021, at which point the board will once again decide whether or not to continue the distance model.
HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel warned that it’s highly unlikely that students will return to class in February. The most likely scenario is that distance learning will be extended once again.
“We’ve declared this resolution now twice unfortunately,” Vanden Heuvel said at the board’s most recent meeting on Dec. 16.
“Forecasting ahead, we are working on a plan for reopening that will be tied to metrics and we’ll have that hopefully in January for approval, however, given the circumstances that we are experiencing now in the entire national especially in the state of California, it seems unlikely that we will meet the threshold for reopening, which is being in the red tier for four weeks straight,” Vanden Heuvel said.
In order for a county to move into the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy it must have the corresponding red tier numbers for two weeks straight, and then two weeks after that schools can reopen for hybrid learning.
To move into the red a county must have only seven to four daily new cases per 100,000 people, have a test positivity rate of 5 to 8% and must have a test positivity rate of 5.3 to 8% in the health equity quartile.
Vanden Heuvel reiterated the fact that the county is well into the purple tier.
“We’re well into the purple tier, twice and triple over. We most likely aren’t going to get to a place where we can reopen at the end of January,” he said.
As of the county’s Dec. 16 briefing, the county has a case rate of 24.1 cases per 100,000 people, a test positivity rate of 7.1% and an equity test positive rate metric of 10.6
Vanden Heuvel recommended setting Feb. 12 as the next date to revisit the discussion and to consider reopening and the reopening plan.
Yet, Vanden Heuvel cautioned that it is likely that students won’t be able to return to campus at that time.
“I hate to say this but even setting that date seems naive,” Vanden Heuvel said dejectedly. “Santa Rosa City Schools just declared (distance learning) through the whole month of February last night. We can always change course should there be a miracle, but I think it’s in everybody’s best interest just to know we are planning on distance learning at least through the month of January and part of February.”
School board Vice President Mike Potmesil said he hates to be a naysayer, but he just doesn’t see a return to school in February and that the board will likely have to extend distance learning once again.
“The hope is before January whether we choose the end of January, Feb. 12, or the beginning of March, we would have a different plan that is tied to metrics so people would know what to look for and expect, we wouldn’t just be choosing dates,” Vanden Heuvel noted.
He said his goal is to have the reopening plan ready by January depending on how teacher and staff negotiations go.
The reopening plan would include a potential timeline for when the district could reopen based on COVID-19 metrics — instead of arbitrarily picking out potential dates and guessing, as Vanden Heuvel put it — such as test positivity rates and cases per 100,000 for Sonoma County.
“The magic number for Sonoma County is seven cases per 100,000. We need 35 or less new cases a day to reach that metric and when I looked in the newspaper this morning we were in the 200s,” Vanden Heuvel said during the Wednesday meeting.
Trustee Cristal Lopez asked if schools can remain open if the county moves to the red tier and the district is reopened and the county returns to the purple.
“That’s something we’d need to talk about. Legally we can stay open, but we may choose to close just for safety reasons, but that is something we’ll discuss when we bring the reopening plan,” Vanden Heuvel said.
New trustees sworn in
The new HUSD school board trustees, Cristal Lopez, Rose McAallister and returning trustee Aracely Romo-Flores, were sworn in on Dec. 12.
Trustee Donna del Rey issued the oath of office to Lopez, McAllister and Romo-Flores and the board was reorganized virtually.
Romo-Flores will serve as the board’s president and Potmesil will serve as the board’s vice president. Del Rey will continue to serve as a trustee.
Typically presidents are given a gavel in recognition of their work and leadership, however, Del Rey jokingly requested a new car with a big red bow. Since that sort of honorary gift was out of the budget, the board presented Del Rey with a big bow and a toy car to place on the bow.
Healdsburg High School alumna Lopez, district parent McAllister, and incumbent Romo-Flores were the only three candidates to put their name in the hat for the three HUSD school board seats that were available and since all three ran unchallenged, they were automatically appointed to the seats.
