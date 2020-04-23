It seems like there is a day to celebrate all kinds of different things, from donuts to dogs and even sculptures.
International Sculpture Day is Saturday, April 25, and to celebrate all things sculpture, Alexander Valley-based sculptor T Barney is hosting a virtual celebration with a handful of activities for kids and adults on the same day.
According to Barney, International Sculpture Day started five years ago in Washington D.C., and since then, Barney has hosted an event each year in recognition of the special day. This year’s event is straying from the past ones, since it will be virtual.
The afternoon of free activities kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and will take place over Zoom.
During the event, Barney will walk participants through the creation of a mobius strip, an art project that both kids and adults can do. The project requires only a few simple tools that can be found at home: a piece of paper, a pen and a pair of scissors.
When asked what a mobius strip is, Barney said, “Tune in to find out.”
Barney will also take participants on a virtual tour of his sculpture garden, reveal how his bronze sculptures are made and answer audience submitted questions in a live Q&A.
Immediately following the Zoom-based event, Barney will host a live tour of his art studio at 2:30 p.m. on his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/tbarny.sculpture.
Barney has been sculpting creations in Healdsburg for over 36 years and has sculpted with 211 different kinds of stone from 53 different countries. Healdsburg residents who shop at Big John’s Market may recognize his four foot tall rotating sculpture outside of the market.
The main focus of his work is carving abstract and curvilinear pieces out of massive blocks of marble, granite, alabaster, calcite and hundreds of other unique types of stone.
“Abstraction is my fascination and power tools are my forte,” Barney quipped.
He uses a combination of electric tools, hammers and diamond blade tools to shape his work.
“Michaelango had interns and I have power tools,” he said.
Throughout his 40-year career Barney has been an artist in residence in Italy, Greece, New York and Texas and has also taught stone carving in Kansas, Washington, New Mexico and even at home in Healdsburg with Healdsburg Elementary School students.
When asked why art is important right now Barney said that art has the ability to bring beauty into people’s lives no matter the time or place.
“Lots of galleries and museums are doing virtual tours, which is still something that is on a screen , but different than watching a movie or a T.V. show. It’s (art) even more important now because art should bring beauty in your life and help you forget about the tragedy and trauma that is going on right now,” he said. “And my work has always been about beauty and a sense of touch and wonder and awe so it takes you out of everyday life.”
To register for the Zoom sculpture event, email event@tbarny.com. Once registered, you will receive a pass for the Zoom event.
For more information about Barney’s work, visit: https://www.tbarny.com.
When and where: Saturday, April 25 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.
