On Oct. 7, Healdsburg Senior Living broke ground on construction of its new memory care cottage.
The building will be modeled after its other designated high-functioning memory care cottage to meet the needs of those at the early stages of Alzheimer’s and Dementia. The cottage will have a capacity of 24 residents.
Tony Fisher, community relations director, made the groundbreaking lively with construction wear, noise makers, balloons, antique cars, the Russian River Dixie Band and a large gold shovel that the mayor of Healdsburg, Evelyn Mitchell, used for the start of the groundbreaking.
Police Chief Kevin Burke, Fire Chief Jason Boaz, several other city employees, special guests and the Healdsburg Fire Department took a small break from their schedules due to the fires to join in the festivities.
In addition to the three memory care cottages, the campus of care offers assisted living and skilled nursing for long-term care and short-term rehab. If you have any questions or would like to set up a tour, contact Tony Fisher at 707-433-4877.
