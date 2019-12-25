Bringing joy to local families —Dozens of families lined up at the Healdsburg Community Center on Friday, Dec. 20 for the Healdsburg Shared Ministries and St. Paul’s toy and coat drive. Volunteers clad in Santa hats helped families pick out gifts and coats. Attendees were allowed to pick out one coat and one pair of shoes per child and one stocking stuffer and gift per child. Toys for kids ages 0 to 14 were provided.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.