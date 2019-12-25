Bringing joy to local families —Dozens of families lined up at the Healdsburg Community Center on Friday, Dec. 20 for the Healdsburg Shared Ministries and St. Paul’s toy and coat drive. Volunteers clad in Santa hats helped families pick out gifts and coats. Attendees were allowed to pick out one coat and one pair of shoes per child and one stocking stuffer and gift per child. Toys for kids ages 0 to 14 were provided.
Healdsburg Shared Ministries toy and coat drive
- Photos Katherine Minkiewicz
