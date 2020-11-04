Votes won’t be finalized for a month, county must certify votes by Dec. 3
Measure T, the extension of the city of Healdsburg half-cent sales tax previously known as Measure V, appears to be passing as Wednesday morning, Nov. 4. With 80% of precincts reporting, there are 3,067 (62.02%) “yes” votes and 1,878 (37.98%) “no” votes according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.
The final results will be posted after county certification, which is Dec. 3. Votes must be certified by then.
If the measure does pass, it means the tax will be extended indefinitely until repealed by voters.
As the eight o’clock hour broke Tuesday night, Nov. 3, there weren’t any immediate county polling returns. Around 8:16 p.m. polling returns started trickling in with 414 of the 668 precincts reporting at the time.
Measure V was first passed by voters in 2012 and since then has generated between $1.8 to $2.1 million each year to help fund city services such as police and fire, economic development, city facilities and road maintenance.
One hundred percent of the revenue gets spent locally and each year the city conducts a Measure V survey to gauge how residents think the funds should be spent.
Measure V funds were recently used for the hiring of additional firefighters and dispatchers. It has also provided funds for equipment and has contributed to the city’s $600,000 small business loan program.
“I think this is a real benefit to our community and it has helped us in a lot of different situations in a lot of different ways and enables us to have a lot of different programs that we wouldn't normally have,” Mayor Evelyn Mitchell told The Tribune last month.
Both Mitchell and Healdsburg Vice Mayor Shaun McCaffery were proponents of the tax.
The formal opponents of the tax, as listed in the ballot information provided by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, includes Daniel Drummond, the executive director of the Sonoma County Taxpayers’ Association.
Drummond took issue with the fact that the tax does not have a sunset date as it has had previously.
“The principal reason (we oppose it) is the same reason we are objecting to measures that are substantially the same. Sonoma, Cotati, Petaluma and Healdsburg have all done the same thing to make these taxes permanent and that basically is depriving voters of their right to later review these taxes. We find that to be just an abdication of the council’s responsibility to voters,” Drummond told the Tribune in October.
While the tax does not have a sunset date it can be repealed by voters if they so choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.