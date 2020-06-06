Healdsburg High School graduates participated in a drive-thru graduation ceremony on Friday morning, June 5. Graduates drove up to a stage in the HHS parking lot, picked up their diplomas and a gift bag, and bid their senior year farewell.
On their drive in and out of the ceremony, the streets leading up to the high school were flanked with community members cheering the graduates on.
