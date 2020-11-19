School board trustees would like to see bigger, bolder changes to distance learning
To address the swelling number of Ds and Fs among high school students at Healdsburg High School administrators are considering a few changes — such as looking at their late work policy and student support practices and intervention — to their distance learning program.
However, at their regular meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Board of Trustees made it loud and clear that they’d like the school and the district to consider bolder changes, such as a schedule overhaul similar to what Rancho Cotate High School successfully implemented.
According to Healdsburg High School’s first semester progress report, 39% of its students have at least one F.
“Thirty-nine percent of all high school students at Healdsburg High are failing at least one class as of the first progress report. That is an astounding number,” said HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel.
What’s also worrying trustees and school administrators is that the 10% jump in failing grades is disproportionately affecting Latino students and low-income students.
Latino students represent 75% of the F grades at the school while white students only have 21% of the Fs. Socioeconomically disadvantaged students are also at 75% and special education students have 19% of Fs.
While the slip in grades among students is startling, Vanden Heuvel believes the grades are a symptom of a bigger problem.
“A lot of the talk has been around grades. Grades are a symptom, but they are by no means the main issue here. The main issue here is that we have students that are suffering from a lot of mental health and social and emotional wellbeing issues,” Vanden Heuvel said.
A Youth Truth survey conducted in April of this year asked Sonoma County students how much COVID-19 was affecting them.
“Just about 20% said significantly. From those who reported significantly shows that of that 20% who reported significant impact by COVID-19, 23% of them reported that they had had significant thoughts of suicide because of COVID-19. When you move onto fire impact for kids in Sonoma County it was 21%,” Vanden Heuvel said.
Not only do these stark statistics sound an alarm on mental health and social/emotional wellbeing, but they show that the years of fires, floods and now a pandemic, have a drastic effect on student grades, which are “perpetuating inequities that already exist in our community and in our schools,” as Vanden Heuvel put it.
“It is not something I think we can stand by and let happen,” he said.
With this in mind, teachers and staff at Healdsburg Junior High and Healdsburg High School are working on distance learning changes regarding late work, grading practices, essential standards, schedules, instructional practices and interventions and support.
Vanden Heuvel said faculty and administrators will be formalizing plans around these changes in the next few weeks.
“Our faculty at the high school are collaborating on what changes we can implement to our current program that would increase student engagement and decrease the number of Ds and Fs,” said Healdsburg High School Principal Bill Halliday. “We are looking at having a late work policy much more flexible for teachers to collect late work from students and give them credit for that and we are asking our departments to do essential standards, because we just don’t have the amount of time in our Zoom lessons to teach the full scope and sequence of any of our courses.”
Halliday said they’re also looking at changes to their second semester schedule to potentially have more asynchronous time and more time for students to complete their assignments and work together on projects.
He said the school is not looking at a big schedule overhaul because faculty feels that having a dramatic change in the middle of the year might not yield the positive grade results they’re looking for.
While a major school day schedule change isn't on the table yet, the board of trustees expressed that the school should strongly consider looking at a schedule change similar to Rancho Cotate’s.
Rohnert Park’s Rancho Cotate High School completely changed their schedule before the start of the current school year.
Students take three classes at a time instead of six, and block scheduling is no more and classes meet every day five days a week. Since this switch, Rancho has not seen their students' grades decline.
“I’m really wondering if we can look at what Rancho Cotate is doing since they are being successful,” outgoing school board trustee Judy Velasquez asked.
Vanden Hevuel said there are discussions happening around the school schedule and that staff is looking for ways to make the seven-class course load smoother.
“No decisions have been made yet, but it was interesting to see in their data that they had actually improved the number of Fs that they had from last year,” Vanden Heuvel said.
Velasquez said she thinks the daily interaction with teachers at Rancho is what makes the schedule so successful.
“It’s daily contact with a teacher and it appears to me that it would be less stress on the teachers,” Velasquez said. “I’m not convinced that learning how to do a Zoom class better is what we need to be focusing on. I think that maybe we need to think outside the box.”
Trustee Mike Potmesil asked what the timeline is for implementing the distance learning improvements that Halliday mentioned.
Vanden Heuvel said the hope is in the first few weeks of December to nail down some different agreements across staff so they start working on systemic change.
Potmesil said the data regarding mental health and grades is “disturbing,” and that the district needs to look at more creative, bigger ideas.
“We need to look at something big. The Rancho Cotate is a great (model) ... and maybe it is something we should look at … I went to Mr. O’Connor’s class a few weeks ago and Zoomed in and one of the kids said, ‘distance learning sucks,’ and it (does) suck. We have to figure it out. We have to do whatever we have to do to make this work for our kids and we got to do it now,” Potmesil said.
School Board Vice President Aracely Romo-Flores agreed and voiced concern regarding the achievement gap between Latino students and white students. She said the district needs to act quickly in working to make changes that address the failing grades.
“There are some huge disparities and achievement gaps between our Latino students and our white students and it is super concerning to me,” she said. “I am so nervous about what is going to happen to our students if we do not act quickly.”
Vanden Heuvel recognized the trustee’s sentiments and said they can expect to see an action plan come before the board sometime in December.
He was also upfront and recognized that the current distance learning system is not meeting students’ needs.
“I want to be honest here, our system is not meeting our students’ needs and it is perpetuating inequities. We have a broken system, yet in our broken system we are continuing to hold students accountable in the same way and really what this is going to yield is us hijacking their futures,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.