Local advocates write cards for children in border detention center, stage drive-thru protest
A few Healdsburg residents met at the Fitch Mountain Healdsburg Elementary parking lot on Dec. 5 to decorate their cars with signs and banners for a car-based demonstration to continue the dialogue on human rights concerns at U.S. immigrant detention centers where children are often separated from their families.
The protest was a small affair but some Healdsburg luminaries showed up to show their support.
Healdsburg City Councilmember Ozzy Jimenez and newly elected Healdsburg City Councilmember Skylaer Palacios joined the event and decorated their cars with signs with phrases such as, “No justice, no peace.”
After the participants taped up their signs to their cars with horns honking they drove out of the Fitch Mountain parking lot and made their way down to Healdsburg Avenue and around the Plaza.
The event organizers, Healdsburg High School student Izabel Soto and local social justice advocates Cristal Perez and Lupe Lopez, then worked on a letter writing project where they wrote holiday cards for children who are currently in detention centers.
Other locals and passerby were welcome to join in and write a card or a message in an effort to help brighten a child’s day and give them hope.
This, Soto said, was one of the main goals of Saturday’s demonstration and letter writing event.
“I wanted to organize this event because I think many people think that just because (Joe) Biden is president now we can just relax, but there are still kids and families that are being separated and being put in really bad environments and we need to bring awareness and keep fighting and let the kids know that we are going to keep fighting for them and we’re not giving up on them. We’re going to keep giving them hope. We’re not going to stop until they are free and being treated equally,” Soto said.
While Soto, Lopez and Perez where in the Plaza setting up the card writing station, they also wrote message in chalk throughout Plaza Park, messages such as, “No one is illegal on stolen land,” and “No more kids in cages.”
As they wrote their messages in big block letters, shoppers and folks strolling through the Plaza stopped to read the various messages.
One hand-written message said, “free the kids.”
Soto, who has a younger sister, said she can’t imagine what it must be like for a young child to be separated from their family or for a child to have to look after a sibling because they are separated from parents or family.
Once all of the hand-written cards are completed and collected Soto will ship them to a nonprofit in Los Angeles that sends cards to children who are in border detention centers.
Lopez, who’s heard of similar letter projects, said when Soto reached out to her about the idea she thought it would be a great thing to do.
“A lot of these kids probably feel like there’s no advocate for them or no one caring about what happens to them and maybe they’ll read a letter… and it will give them that little beam of hope,” Lopez said.
Lopez added that she hopes the event will also bring awareness to the fact that it’s not just children from Mexico who end up in these detention centers, but it’s kids from all over Latin and Central America.
“We want to continue this conversation here in Healdsburg mainly because we have a lot of migrant families and I have a lot of relatives who have been affected by this (family separation at border centers) and I think it’s really important that we let other people know that this is closer than they think it is,” Perez said.
