Healdsburg District Hospital CEO, Joe Harrington, will retire from the role in early spring with a commitment to a transition period to support his successor.
Harrington is working very closely with the Hospital’s board of directors to identify the right candidate to take over the helm as CEO and is confident that the future of the hospital is positive and primed for growth.
“It has been an honor to serve as the hospital’s CEO and I am proud of the improvements and progress that has been made over the past 3 years of our time working together. The hospital is stable, healthy, and prepared to continue providing excellent healthcare to our community,” said Harrington.
The hospital’s board of directors is leading a process to identify a successor and will make an announcement once a new CEO has been confirmed. After retiring from a nearly 40-year career in the healthcare industry, Harrington and his wife will be staying in the area as engaged members of the Healdsburg community and continuing to enjoy the relationships they have fostered during their time here.
During his tenure as CEO, Harrington focused on ensuring the financial stability of the Hospital and negotiated potential partnerships with neighboring healthcare organizations. Continuing to foster ongoing conversations with potential partners will be a primary directive of the incoming CEO.
Interested candidates should visit the hospital’s website at healdsburgdistricthospital.org/careers/ or call 707-431-6138 for more information about the position.
— Submitted by Gina Fabiano
