Upstairs Gallery show benefits the Humane Society of Sonoma County
Upstairs Art Gallery is celebrating pets this holiday season, with its “Humane Holiday” exhibit. The exhibit showcases pet-inspired art work and is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
“For the whole season, we’ll be taking donations for the Humane Society,” said artist Beverly Bird.
In addition to having the gallery full of pet-themed artwork and having a space to accept monetary donations for the Humane Society, Bird said that artists are available for pet portrait commissions through Dec. 29. Twenty percent of the funds raised from commissioned pet portraits will be donated to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
“People love pet portraits,” Bird said. “As an artist it’s such a positive experience because sometimes people cry when they get the portraits. It’s always been a real positive thing — here’s a way to have a memory of your loved one, the pet that provided so much love to your life, forever.”
The Upstairs Gallery was inspired to host an animal-centric exhibition to benefit the Humane Society of Sonoma County following one of its one of its artists’ children attending a summer program through the Humane Society.
“It came together that this would be something that we could do that would be really positive,” Bird said. “With everything that’s gone on in Sonoma County, it seemed to be something that we could do where we could use our talents for good.”
The gallery hosted an open house for its exhibit on Dec. 7, where it had live pet portrait painting, sweet treats and a dog kissing booth. 2019 World’s Ugliest Dog winner Scamp the Champ was in attendance.
“Sonoma County has experienced a lot this year, and this is sort of like ending the year on a high note,” Bird said.
Those wishing to commission a pet portrait can do so by going to Upstairs Gallery. The gallery is located inside of Levin & Company bookstore at 306 Center Street. The gallery is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Humane Holiday exhibit will be up until Dec. 29.
