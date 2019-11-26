Incoming Animals

Clayton the cat

Nov. 22: A female black cat was found on Raven Court and Almond Way and brought in as a stray.

Adopted Animals

Nov. 23: Fruit Salad, a Pit Bull/mix puppy, was adopted.

Nov. 23: Finn, a black and white cat, was adopted.

Reclaimed Animals

Nov. 22: The stray black cat was returned to her owner.

