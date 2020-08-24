In a letter to the Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) community posted to the website and social media Monday afternoon, HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said the district is preparing to virtually reopen for school tomorrow, Aug. 25.
Vanden Heuvel said despite the fire, many students, including his own, benefited from seeing friends and teachers again on Zoom last Wednesday, the district’s first day of school.
“It was the first semblance of ‘normal’ that many had experienced in months. I also know that this fire is going to take a while to fight and that, due to the pandemic, we are uniquely positioned to provide some instruction, a bit of community, and some social emotional check ins virtually. And, this may be just what our kids (and us) need most,” Vanden Heuvel wrote.
He said he recognizes that this may be a stressful time for students due to the fires, related evacuations and the pandemic.
“If you don’t think your student can join us on Tuesday, please don’t hesitate to contact your school principal, and we will excuse their absence. We do not want to add to the issues all are encountering. But, we do know that coming together in times of stress and isolation can be comforting and healing. And, our kids have been isolated for so long,” he said in the letter.
To follow HUSD updates, visit: https://www.facebook.com/HealdsburgUSD, or https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/.
To access the HUSD mental support warm line, call 707-431-3117.
