Additional equity efforts

Other areas of equity focus for the new school year: HUSD will regularly focus on equity at monthly board meetings and will start dialogue on how to figure out how to incorporate teacher retiree Rosa Duran-Vazquez’s assignment on cultural awareness that she posed to the board at a June 17 school board meeting.

Retired Healdsburg Junior High School 6th grade teacher Rosa Duan-Vazquez had one last assignment for school board trustees, parents, teachers, students and community members. The following are terms she says you should be able to understand and explain to others.

•Systemic racism

•Implicit bias

•Oppression

•Colonization

•Cultural assimilation

•Tokenism

•Microagression

•Macroagression

•White supremacy

•White fragility

•Redlining

•Jim Crow laws

•Abolitionists

•Harmony

•Justice

•Empathy

•Compassion

•Human dignity

"You will keep a daily journal. Everyday reflect, think about your actions and identify them. Are they racist or are they antiracist? What are you reading, what are you watching, are you talking about racism enough? Design an antiracism curriculum. Remember, the systems we have work the way they were designed to work… Create a curriculum, sports team, musical or choir groups, student clubs, awards that reflect the population of the students you are responsible for. Have ongoing seminars, or read books on antiracism, have speakers, movies, presentations for the students, teachers, staff, admin, board, teach everyone how to ask questions, how to be a critical thinker. Create a metaphorical blueprint on how to be an antiracist. Identity racism in your education system, in your local and national governing system, in our system of laws and the community.”