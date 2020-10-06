Will reassess at the end of November
The Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) will continue with distance learning through the end of the first semester, Dec. 18. The district board of trustees voted unanimously during a meeting on Sept. 30 to continue with distance learning, due to the low likelihood that students would be able to return before then without the district applying for a waiver. The board will reevaluate distance learning at the end of November.
“As a parent, as an educator, I desperately want to get kids back in school. I think our staff feels the same way. It has to be safe and it has to be sustainable when we choose to come back and we have to stick to that,” HUSD Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said.
One of the challenges districts throughout the county face is new information coming from numerous channels and different times. Namely, state guidelines on reopening schools and guidelines for how the state and county track cases have changed three times since the beginning of the pandemic.
The most recent state guidelines outlining how county virus cases are tracked and when schools are allowed to reopen is the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which places counties in colored tiers. Sonoma County is currently the only Bay Area county still in the most restrictive tier, purple.
“There’s no way Sonoma County gets out of the purple tier before November — it’s just impossible — so we have that as a minimum and potentially we may decide to choose a longer period of time,” he said.
While local districts can apply for waivers to reopen K-6 grades for in-person learning, districts were notified in the beginning of September that they would be responsible for contact tracing, as well as making sure that district staff are consistently tested for COVID-19. And, both the county health officer and the county superintendent advise against schools reopening with a waiver while the county is still in the purple tier and should a student contract the virus while at school, the district could be held liable, since its insurance doesn’t cover communicable diseases.
“I want to let that sink in for a moment — at some point the school districts have taken on the expectations of public health agencies. I will be the first to say: I’m an educator, I can talk to you about teaching and how kids learn all day long, but I’m not an epidemiologist, I’m not a pandemic expert, I’m not a medical doctor and so it just seems, for lack of a better term, unfair that this would be put on school district,” Vanden Heuvel said, noting that the district has two nurses and has already had to do some contact tracing for satellite programs and employees, but that it’s a time consuming process.
Adding to hesitation about reopening with a waiver is the county’s mid-September data on outbreaks in school and child care facilities. Of the noted virus outbreaks linked to child care and school sites, one north county location had 30 or more cases stemming from one initial positive case.
“My concern is that if we were to come back to in-person at some point, this could happen and very quickly, we’re closing classes for a two-week period if not longer and there are different rules around when you have to close a school,” Vanden Heuvel said.
When plugging district numbers into a pediatric COVID risk assessment tool created by UCSF School of Medicine, Vanden Heuvel found that if the district opens with eight students for in-person learning the district would have a 7.6% chance of one of them having the virus. Bringing back 16 students would have around a 14.6% chance of one of them having the virus. And, when it comes to whole-school populations, Vanden Heuvel said that the calculator indicated an 81% chance of Healdsburg Elementary School having a case if all students go back to campus.
“It’s basically 100% should you bring back a hybrid environment at the high school for 540 students,” he said.
In order to open up for hybrid in-person learning without a waiver, the county would have to be moved into the red tier for four weeks without moving back into the purple tier.
The district board was presented with two possible next steps — to stay in distance learning for the next six weeks and reevaluate the situation at the end of October or the beginning of November, or to stay in distance learning through December and reevaluate at the end of November.
“It pains me to say this, as a parent and an educator I want kids back in school — I don’t think it’s realistic we’re going to be back in school before December, no matter what path we take, for all of the obstacles I’ve listed … I think there’s a case to be made in terms of stability and planning for parents when it comes to childcare. For stability and interacting and innovating for teachers when it comes to distance learning so they know this is what we’re doing for the next few months and we really need to continue to work hard at it,” Vanden Heuvel said. “And obviously the social and emotional health of our students is very important and we’re trying to find the most effective ways to serve our kids’ needs in this environment and that will give us time to try and get better and distance learning when it comes to SEL (social and emotional learning).”
As such, Vanden Heuvel recommended the district go with the second option, with distance learning continuing through December. He noted that district principals have expressed the same recommendation.
“Whether we come back in six weeks or in early next year, it’s all a gamble. I’m not willing to gamble with the safety of our kids or with the safety of our staff. I hate this, and I don’t have kids in school. I hate this, and I'm not a teacher. I hate this, and I’m not a kid. But I’m absolutely concerned with the safety of our kids and our adults,” Trustee Mike Potmesil said. “My take on it right now is we certainly go for the rest of the semester and hope to God that something happens where we can bring our kids back hopefully in January, but my guess is that it will be more likely February.”
Board trustees agreed that continuing with distance learning through December, while not favorable, is the option that would provide the most stability to families and district staff.
While the board decided to have the district remain in distance learning, Trustee Jamie Kiff encouraged Vanden Heuvel to seek out a possible waiver application or other options that would open doors to allow for more in-person interaction between students.
