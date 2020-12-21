Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Healdsburg Chorus hasn’t been able to rehearse or perform, but that hasn’t stopped them from bringing their special brand of holiday cheer to the community.
The Healdsburg Chorus’ 2019 holiday concert, “The Many Colors of Christmas,” was a great success with more than 800 attendees at concerts in Healdsburg and Santa Rosa, and it is this concert that they will be bringing back to the community via YouTube. Get in the holiday spirit and fill your home with the wonderful sound of the Healdsburg Chorus at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZH_zdWzhV5E&t=3274s.
The Healdsburg Chorus, under the direction of Les Pfutzenreuter, is now in its 33rd year. Comprised of community, non-professional singers, the chorus performs (in non-pandemic times) twice each year in Healdsburg and Santa Rosa. For more information on singing with the chorus or supporting its performances in the community, visit www.healdsburgchorus.com or email hbgchorus@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.