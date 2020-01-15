The Sonoma County Library will host its fifth annual Mock Caldecott Contest throughout the month of January. The contest is a straw vote, open to all, to select the best picture book published in 2019.
The prestigious Caldecott Medal was named in honor of 19th century English illustrator Randolph Caldecott. It is awarded annually by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, to the artist of the most distinguished American picture book for children.
Eight books, selected by library staff, all fit the criteria of books considered for the Caldecott Medal. Ballots will be available in all library branches and online at http://www.sonomalibrary.org. All libraries have reserve sets available of all eight books, offering readers the chance to read (or listen to) all the nominees and vote right there.
This year’s Mock Caldecott Award nominees are “My Papi Has a Motorcycle” by Isabel Quintero and Zeke Pena, “Saturday” by Oge Mora; “There Are No Bears In This Bakery” by Julia Sarcone-Roach; “Home Is A Window” by Stephanie Parsley Ledyard and Chris Sasaki; “Lubna And Pebble” by Wendy Meddour and Saniel Egneus; “Planting Stories: The life of librarian and storyteller Pure Belpre” by Annika Aldamuy Denise and Paola Escobar; “Dancing Hands: How Teresa Carreno played the piano for President Lincoln” by Margarita Engle and Rafaeil Lopez; and “A Stone Sat Still” by Brendan Wenzel.
Voting will be open from Jan. 2 through Jan. 23. Sonoma County’s winners will be announced in your local branch and online on Jan. 25.
– Heather Bailey
