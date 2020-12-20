Administrators at Healdsburg Junior High School and Healdsburg High School are making some changes — such as scheduling changes and late work policy changes — to their distance learning programs in an effort to help support the growing number of students with failing grades.
First semester student progress reports have shown a dramatic increase in the number of junior high and high school students with D’s and F’s.
According to Healdsburg High School’s first semester progress report, 39% of its students have at least one F.
“Thirty-nine percent of all high school students at Healdsburg High are failing at least one class as of the first progress report. That is an astounding number,” Healdsburg Unified School District (HUSD) Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said at a November school board meeting.
What’s also worrying is that the 10% jump in failing grades is disproportionately affecting Latino and low-income students.
In response to the growing concern both schools are looking at a plan to change schedules, possibly in the second semester, as well as implementing some other changes regarding distance learning workflow and grading.
At the junior high school, administrators are working on creating an academic advisory period and altering the Monday schedule.
According the agenda item report for the school board meeting, the new proposed schedule for Monday’s would include an academic advisory session from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., time to work on assignments from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., a lunch period from 12:15 to 12:50 p.m., and another work on assignments period (with teacher help available) from 12:50 to 3:20 p.m.
Currently all seven class periods meet for 10 minutes with a five minute break between each class.
According to Vanden Heuvel, the new schedule is being negotiated on with teachers.
With the new schedule all students would be assigned an academic advisor — who in all likelihood would be one of their regular teachers — and would receive a check-in each week.
There would be one academic advisor per 11 to 17 students and the class/period wouldn’t be graded and would not require teachers to teach any new material.
“We’re hoping to move forward with that starting the Monday we return from break,” Healdsburg Junior High School Principal Chris Miller said during a presentation on the plan at the school board’s most recent meeting on Dec. 16.
Additionally, there will be no new assignments on Monday in order to give students a chance to catch up on other assignments and projects.
“One of the things that we’ve heard time and time again from students especially, and parents, is that there just doesn’t seem to be enough time in the day to get things done. We hear of students staying up late to try to complete assignments, so one of the things that would be another key component (of this) is we would not be assigning any additional new assignments on Monday,” Miller said.
Other proposed changes for the second semester include:
● Teachers will accept late work with minimal or no penalty.
● Challenge/extension opportunities will be available to students as needed.
● Drop-in academic counselling will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 to 3:20 p.m.
● Grade levels will work on creating cross-curricular/interdisciplinary projects.
● The school will continue to expand home visits and parent communication and outreach to students and families.
Trustee Donna del Rey said there is a lot to like about this action plan.
“I think that the idea of some time and focus on looking at how a student is doing and where they need help on a regular basis is incredibly valuable and I would hope that we would see the results in better grades,” Del Rey said.
Parent Mindy Kiff agreed during the public comment session but wondered if the 15:1 student/academic advisor ratio would be too big of a ratio.
“I like that this Monday schedule is being revisited because as a parent, the current Monday schedule of a 10 minute check-in per class really seems like a waste of time for everyone, so moving to a one-hour block seems like a great idea and a great way to support students who are in need,” Kiff said. “I do have a concern though that the 15:1 ratio seems like a really big ratio for a teacher to effectively be able to reach out to each of those students individually to address their needs academically.”
Miller said in some cases teachers will only advise 11 students and that they’re trying to keep the advisor-to-student ratio below 15.
The high school action plan to address failing grades is similar and does include a proposed schedule change.
The proposed changes for the second semester state that all synchronous time would be scheduled for the morning and asynchronous time would be slated for the afternoon, with available teacher office hours.
All students would have a half-hour academic advisor check-in in the morning and would spend the remainder of the day doing asynchronous work.
It’s also proposed that odd classes would be on Mondays and Thursdays and even classes would be on Tuesdays and Fridays.
“You can see that there wouldn’t be such a stop and start aspect to the day. Students would have four lessons two days a week and three lessons on two days a week and Wednesday is advisory check-in an asynchronous time,” explained Healdsburg High School Principal Bill Halliday.
Student Trustee Vikram Johnson said he feels the proposed schedule would be beneficial for students, especially for those who need academic support.
Board President Aracely Romo-Flores asked how the effectiveness of a schedule change would be measured.
Halliday said they will continue to closely monitor student grades and attendance.
Immediate changes that have already been implemented include:
● Dec. 17 was scheduled as a teacher collaborative day and a student organizational day.
● Student late work was accepted for a minimum of 75% credit up to 100% credit until Dec. 11.
● Seniors with a D or F will receive a “No Mark” and will have until Feb. 19, 2021, to improve their grade.
In regards to graduation requirements Halliday said the school is working on a concept to allow for individualized graduation plans for the senior class of 2021.
Vanden Heuvel said the district will do everything in their power to help make sure students and seniors can be successful despite the disruptive and stressful world of COVID-19.
“The seniors have lived through all of those fires and the trauma and we really want to do everything we can within our power to make them successful and not have their life trajectory dramatically change because of COVID,” Vanden Heuvel said.
There was no action on the two items during the Dec. 16 meeting, however, following teacher negotiations and the ironing out of details, the junior high and high school action plans will likely return to the board of trustees at a later date for formal approval.
You can read the action plans here: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/2361404061681162716.pdf?filename=December%2B16%252C%2B2020%2BBoard%2BMeeting%2BPacket%25281%2529.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.