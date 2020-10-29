Earlier this month at a district school board meeting teachers Patricia Murphy and Robin Grayhorse recognized several students for their success in the Healdsburg Junior High School robotics program and for their subsequent participation in the at-home Sonoma County Robotics Challenge.
Junior high students Wyatt Drew, Brandon Hausman and Ashley Jenkins participated in this year’s challenge. Student Amelia Wickersham also participated and took home top honors for her Rube Goldberg machine, a machine that performs a simple task in an overly complicated manner.
Drew and Hausman successfully created a Rube Goldberg machine and Jenkins created her own virtual environmentally friendly world through the game of Minecraft.
In years past the Healdsburg Junior High School robotics program competed in the annual Sonoma County Robotics Challenge, an activity that challenges students to build a certain object based on a set theme.
The challenge was cancelled this year due to the pandemic, however, the Sonoma County Office of Education and the creators of the challenge decided to create an at-home challenge and asked students to create either a unique robot contraption out of recycled materials, a Rube Goldberg machine or a specially coded world within Minecraft.
Students were asked to complete one of the three projects.
“They put together an alternative robotics challenge and they wanted to support our students as best as they could and make sure that they could still show off all of the skills that they have learned and worked on all throughout the year,” Murphy said.
This year’s creative theme was “20-20, perfect vision for the future,” a more open-ended theme that encouraged unique ideas and creativity.
Rube Goldberg creations
Drew’s machine was created to send an email to his teacher. The email was made to notify his teacher that he completed the project.
During the robotics challenge presentation and recognition at the most recent school board meeting on Oct. 21, Drew said he used a process of elimination in creating his machine, which was crafted out of materials that he could find at home.
He said he ran the machine about 15 to 20 times in order to conduct several trial runs.
Hausman created a machine with a string mouse trap, an axle, a track, a golf ball and a bucket, all of which set off a chain of events that caused a tissue box to fall on a platform and ring a bell.
Wickersham created a machine that can turn the pages in a book. A small robot that Wickersham programmed herself started the chain reaction that led to the end result of the pages being turned.
Coded Minecraft world
For her project, Jenkins coded her own world in the popular Minecraft game in order to create a “green” and sustainable city with shared living spaces, open market spaces and an outdoor library.
“I created a project called ‘Greenville’ and it is a town and basically the whole history is they had an old town and took it down and used all of the materials to build a new town that was a green town where every house has its own farm and animals,” Jenkins said.
Teaching concepts
Erin Fender, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction, said these projects not only teach students how to utilize tech and hardware, but how to talk and think critically like a scientist or an engineer.
“If you talk to these students and if you listen a little more closely and talk to the teachers you are going to hear our students using the language of a scientist, an engineer, a roboticist, so they’re not only learning how to manipulate the hardware and the technology, but they’re learning how to express themselves in written and spoken language as scientists and engineers,” Fender said.
Murphy said she’s proud of the work her students were able to create in distance learning.
“I am very impressed with all of the hard work all of our students have put together,” she said.
To view the full presentations of the four students’ work, visit: https://healdsburgusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1531973298128/1372607913043/1855964231006889797.pdf?filename=October%2B21%252C%2B2020%2BBoard%2BPacket.pdf and scroll down to item 9.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.