Wants to tackle emergency preparedness, middle income housing, COVID recovery
Former Corazón Healdsburg CEO Ariel Kelley will be joining the virtual dais this December as one of Healdsburg’s newly elected city councilmembers, and as a councilmember, she is ready to hit the ground running to work on affordable housing, emergency preparedness, COVID recovery and more.
Kelley was elected by voters earlier this month when, according to official election results from the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, Kelley received 4,452 votes — 27.84% of the vote. The vote totals were finalized earlier than expected on Nov. 23.
According to the registrar, Kelley received the most votes for city council in the history of elections in Healdsburg, exceeding Mike McGuire’s big 2008 win where he received 4,437 votes.
The Tribune spoke with Kelley on Nov. 25 to learn about her to-do list and her goals for the new year as a new city councilmember.
Addressing city staff positions
One of the first things on Kelley’s radar is to support city hall and staff in their quest to fill several key positions that will soon be vacant.
“I think we have a lot of work to fill vacant positions at city hall and giving our new city manager, Jeff Kay, the opportunity to come in and build out his team. I think the priority for him from what I understand is bringing in a new planning and building director. We also have a couple other pretty major positions that are going to be coming up, the police chief and the administrative services director,” Kelley noted.
The current administrative services director, Heather Ippoliti, does all of the city budget preparation and modeling as well as overseeing a staff of 20 city employees.
Ippoliti plans on retiring some time in the spring of 2021 and Healdsburg Police Chief Kevin Burke is set to retire in May 2021 after a decade of service with the city of Healdsburg.
“Those three positions are really key players in making sure that we have everybody at the table to move forward coming out of this really challenging year,” Kelley said.
Affordable housing and the missing middle
Kelley voiced that the city is doing well so far in addressing affordable housing for low-income families, but she said working on affordable housing and making housing more obtainable for middle income folks is also important to look at.
“I think we are in a great position in terms of affordable housing for our low-income families. We have the Mill District project … and I think that project will help us completely meet our Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) numbers for this current cycle we’re in,” Kelley said. “Unfortunately, the next RHNA cycle is starting in 2023 so we’ll have checked that box and then it will now be time to look towards the future.”
The city will also be gaining more affordable housing with the Montage project, formally known as Saggio Hills.
“It feels like that project, after almost a decade, is finally moving forward,” Kelley said, crediting Healdsburg Housing Administrator, Stephen Sotomayor for working on that project and getting the request for qualifications out.
Kelley reiterated her concern regarding housing for the missing middle, families who often have a higher area median income (AMI) than low-income families with an AMI below 100%.
“I think the area that we are really struggling with is an area that we’ve been historically unable to crack the code on. How do we build more housing for middle class families? That area is something that we haven’t had the political leadership, the planning and the infrastructure to really invest in. We’re not in a place where we can say, ‘let’s go out and build it,’ because the mechanisms that the city manages, zoning regulations and development fees, are not set up to promote that type of housing,” she said.
Kelley said once the Mill District project and other projects are more are on their way to completion she’d like to shift the focus toward housing that’s affordable for middle class families.
“I think when we come out of COVID and when we are in a better place to take a deep breath and look forward I want to make sure that we are thinking about how we come out of COVID and not create a deeper deficit in the community in terms of income inequality and having a diverse community with age diversity and that we’re really investing in the infrastructure and planning process so to that we’re not driving people away from the community,” Kelley said.
She said the Plaza mural that states “You belong here,” should be the city’s beacon of hope and message for 2021. She said as a city they need to acknowledge the major issues the city is facing, such as COVID, and work with residents to come up with solutions for things like affordable housing and COVID recovery.
Proactive communication and transparency
Working on community engagement, communication and transparency is another goal Kelley has her eyes on for 2021.
“Especially now, given that many folks are isolating at home and not out and about as much as we used to be — which is a good thing — I want to ensure that myself as a councilmember and city hall as a whole are proactively engaging and communicating with our residents about all things Healdsburg,” she said.
To help foster this level of open communication, Kelley has created a bilingual monthly email newsletter that is public and anyone can subscribe to it by emailing her at ariel@arielkelley.com.
Emergency preparedness
One of Kelley’s other key goals is to work on emergency preparedness and perhaps the creation of a community wildfire safety plan (CWPP) for the city of Healdsburg as a whole.
“We need to do more around wildfire prevention and around environmental mitigation strategies,” she said citing the three years of fires, the Pocket Fire, the Tubbs Fire, the Kincade Fire, the Walbridge Fire.
“I think there are some really critical steps that we need to take as a city now. I think what we need to do as a city is invest in a couple of plans like a CWPP," she said.
The Fitch Mountain neighborhood already has a completed and approved CWPP, however, Kelley is interested in applying what the Fitch folks have done and create a CWPP for the city of Healdsburg as a whole. The city of Healdsburg does not have a CWPP.
CWPPs have been effective in areas such as Mill Creek, which was hit hard by the Walbridge Fire in August.
With the Mill Creek CWPP Mill Creek residents were able to purchase evacuation route signs and identify and practice an alternate evacuation route.
Mill Creek residents Mark Farmer and Mark Menne spearheaded the CWPP effort and the planning process started on Jan. 4 when around 60 Mill Creek locals met at the Healdsburg Community Center to discuss the community’s emergency preparedness priorities. In addition to creating a plan, the community created a neighborhood network and practiced their evacuation plan.
While some Mill Creek homes were lost in the Walbridge Fire, no lives were lost and their preparation and CWPP paid off .
Kelley also believes it would be good to have a city emergency manager position who could run and organize the city emergency operation center (EOC) in the event of fire or other natural disaster.
The city used to have a part-time city emergency manager, however, the position was cut at a time when the city hadn’t seen the launch of their EOC in years.
“Now we’re annually standing up and EOC in the city… We need to have that (EOC) position otherwise we’re going to have a haphazard strategy and that could cost lives… And, of course, there’s budget implications for that and we need to look at where the funds would come from for that, but it’s a must have,” Kelley said.
Addressing the challenges of COVID
“I really think we need to be looking at both COVID and the health impact of COVID and where we are in terms of widespread COVID in the community and looking really carefully at the data we are seeing and doing more to educate the community on access to testing and access to masks and hand sanitizer,” Kelley said.
She added that she’d like to make sure that the data on COVID around the mechanisms for spreading, populations affected and data from zip code areas are more transparent.
“It’s not as transparent as I would like it to be in terms of how much we are putting that information out and into the hands of the public so that the public can make their own decisions about how to protect themselves and their loved ones,” she said.
In terms of the economy and the financial health of families, Kelley said the city should look at how to help both parents and children since many folks have been presented with challenges from working at home while kids attend school remotely.
“I’ve had a number of conversations with Healdsburg community members about people really feeling like they are at the end of a very long rope that they’ve been trying to stay afloat on and now they are coming to the year-end looking towards January and wondering. We don’t have a roadmap to reopen our schools, we’re still in the purple tier and people don’t have the financial ability to stay home with reduced wages,” Kelley said.
She said while there’s limited things the city can do to address big issues such as this, programs like the distance learning camp “Camp Healdsburg,” are very helpful for parents who need to work and subsequently need child care.
The camp runs on a sliding pay scale so all income-families can participate.
Kelley said looking into creative solutions like that could be helpful going forward.
“We need to be looking at that camp solution and ways to support folks right now in the community who are really struggling economically,” she concluded.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated that Kelley was interested in completing a wildfire protection plan for the Fitch Mountain neighborhood. The Fitch Mountain neighborhood already has a completed and approved Community Wildfire Protection Plan. Kelley is interested in having a city-wide Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
I would like the ENTIRE city council to work on upgrading our internet service in the city. Sonic has run Fiber to the public schools and I know they are eager to get it out to more homes. There is no reason Comcast/Xfinity should have a monopoly on internet speeds above 20Mbps. They currently have a veritable monopoly on usable internet access (DSL doesn't count anymore).
From my limited discussions, it seems the city manager(s) is/have been reluctant to allow Sonic (or other providers) access to the underground utilities in places like Parkland Farms and the Greens. This is unacceptable. If you want to take Healdsburg into the future, we need better internet provider options.
