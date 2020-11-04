Ariel Kelley, Skylaer Palacios and incumbent David Hagele appear to be the top three vote getters for the three-seat Healdsburg City Council race.
According to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, Kelley appears to be coming in first in the top three with 3,507 votes (28.22% of the vote). Palacios has 2,776 votes (22.33% of the vote) and Hagele is holding onto the third spot in the top three with 2,758 votes (22.19% of the vote).
As of Wednesday morning Doralice Handal had 956 votes — 7.69% of the vote, Charles Duffy had 1,214 votes — 9.77% of the vote and David Jones had 1,218 votes, 9.80% of the vote.
These numbers are with 80% of the precincts reporting. The official vote count will not be finalized for a month, about 30 days, and the deadline for Sonoma County to certify results is Dec. 3 .
On Wednesday morning Kelley said she is excited to start working on issues facing the city, such as COVID-19.
“I am feeling very excited and I think it has been a challenging year to run for city council just with COVID and the hyper-partisan presidential election and so I think while it is an honor to be the top vote getter, I think it is clear, based on the results, that there are three candidates that are clearly the choice from the vast majority of Healdsburg,” Kelley said.
Palacios said she was feeling grateful for the work of her campaign team and for the response from the community.
“I’m pretty sure I will be the first Latina and the first Black council member so I am looking forward to making that mark and leaving that legacy,” Palacios said.
Hagele said early Wednesday morning that he was relieved to see the race results and is ready to go when the new council is seated.
He said the new council makeup is a “huge positive” for Healdsburg and shows that the area’s youth is vested in talking about the future of Healdsburg.
Handal, who still only had a small percentage of the vote on Nov. 4, said that she is excited for the new council.
She quipped that she might be indulging in some sheet cake later today in response to her apparent loss.
“I learned a lot,” she said of her city council run. “I am glad I did it. I didn’t know how to go about any of it and I jumped into the swimming pool and just started swimming,” Handal said.
Jones, who only had 1,218 votes on Wednesday, said he thinks the early results show a reshaping of the city council with new and diverse perspectives.
“We’re seeing a very different reshaping of the council and I think the city is asking for that and is obviously getting what it voted for,” he said.
Duffy couldn’t be reached by press time for comment.
As the eight o’clock hour broke on Election Day there weren’t any immediate county polling returns. Around 8:15 p.m. polling returns started trickling in with around 414 of 668 precincts reporting.
At the time, Kelley had snagged 3,387 votes while Palacios logged 2,692 votes and Hagele received 2,662 votes.
The Tribune spoke with Kelley as the returns started slowly coming in and she expressed that she felt thankful for all of her campaign volunteers and for the voters of Healdsburg.
“I feel really thankful for my volunteers and for the voters of Healdsburg who cast a vote of support for me and my goals for our community,” Kelley said.
And even though the votes have yet to be finalized Kelley said she is excited to roll up her sleeves and get to work.
“I am excited to work alongside Skylaer and David,” Kelley said, noting that she spent the evening watching the returns with her husband over dinner.
Palacios, who may be one of the youngest Healdsburg residents to serve on city council, reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday night that she was feeling a bit shocked but happy to be in a solid second place shot in the top three.
“Right now, I am feeling like I have the initial shock. I was pretty amazed that I am in second place for the top voice. I was definitely thinking I would be in the top three but top two is telling of our community and the types of change that is about to happen,” she said Tuesday night. “I am thinking about the larger scale and what this means in our society as a whole and what changes people are wanting to see in terms of representation, equity and quality and having our youth be in positions.”
Palacios spent the evening spending some time with a few of the folks who helped her with the campaign.
Hagele said he is excited to be in the top three and that he is looking forward to the next four years.
“It has been an incredible experience serving on city council and Healdsburg and I am really happy and excited,” he said, noting that over the years his slogan has been ‘you don’t run against candidates in Healdsburg, you run with them.’ He said he is looking forward to continuing to work with that spirit with Kelley and Palacios.
