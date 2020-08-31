The Local Assistance Center in Healdsburg has opened to provide assistance to victims of the Walbridge and Meyers fires. The LAC is located at Healdsburg High School Gym, 1024 Prince Street in Healdsburg. The current plan is for it to remain open daily until Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The LACs may remain open after Sept. 4, if needed.
Agencies at the LAC include:
County Clerk-Recorder will provide support with assessment calamity claim form, voter registration, and vital records. They will also be available virtually.
Permit Sonoma will provide information to help property owners understand the permitting process for recovery and rebuilding.
Environmental Health will provide debris removal information, in addition to returning home documents.
Economic Development Board will be available to support local businesses. (Virtual)
Human Services Department will provide a variety of services including Adult Services, Employment Services, and Economic Assistance. (Virtual)
Sonoma County Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) is coordinating non-profit organization participation at the LAC. The COAD is a coalition of non-profit organizations that came together in response to the 2017 Fires and is reactivating to respond to community needs from this disaster. Some of the participating organizations include:
o Catholic Charities,
o Latino Service Providers,
o Community Action Partnership Sonoma County,
o Corazon Healdsburg.
The Small Business Development Center will be available virtually.
California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES)
Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for those needing identification or driver licenses.
Employment Development Department (EDD) for assistance with applications for unemployment benefits.
FEMA representatives will be available to assist survivors with their FEMA disaster assistance registrations. Survivors can register three ways: visit disasterassistance.gov, download the FEMA app to a smartphone or tablet, or contact (800) 621-3362.
An LAC is also open in Guerneville at the Bank of America located at 16390 Main Street.
