The League of Women Voters has had to make some changes to its normal set of election year activities in the wake of the pandemic.
“We have an amazing lineup of city and town council races in Sonoma County this fall,” they said in a statement. “All are contested races except the city of Sonoma, and near two dozen women are running for city or town council member.”
Through a partnership with Los Cien, NorCal Public Media and Community Action Partnership, they are kicking off the election season with a town hall listening session on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. in Santa Rosa City Council, District 1.
Candidates will be invited to listen to community concerns and issues. The forum will be lead by young community leaders and will include a Spanish translation. The town hall will be shown on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/lwvsonomacounty/live/
Due to the Public Health Officer's order for no large gatherings, all of the candidate forums this fall will be held via Zoom with the events broadcast on Facebook Live and YouTube Live Streaming. Links to the forums will be available on the calendar tab at http://www.lwvsonoma.org .
The forums will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for our coverage areas as follows.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Windsor Town Council - District 3 & Mayor
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Sebastopol City Council
Monday, Oct. 5: Cloverdale City Council
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Healdsburg City Council
