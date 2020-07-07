Sonoma County Library has expanded its Student OneCard partnership — which provides local students access to public library resources using their student ID number — to include 16 of 40 Sonoma County school districts, giving nearly 50,000 Sonoma County public school students access to library resources.
The library has been working with additional districts this spring and summer to provide barrier-free access to more students in the community.
“The relationships that we build with the Student OneCard have allowed the Sonoma County Library to bring more value to the partnerships by supporting summer lunch programs at the school districts with free books and summer reading information for all children receiving meals,” said Sonoma County Library Education Initiatives Librarian Rachel Icaza.
“School leaders countywide are seeing, now more than ever, the power of a Sonoma County Library account for their students and the training we provide to their educators. We have more to do but we’ve taken some big strides forward.”
Sonoma County school districts enrolled in the Student OneCard partnership include:
- Alexander Valley School
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Oak Grove Union School District
- Sebastopol Union School District
- West Side Union School District
- West Sonoma County Union High School District
- Windsor Unified School District
The library’s goal is to bring the Student OneCard to every kindergarten through 12th grade student in the county. If you are a teacher or school administrator who wants to learn more about how to connect your students and teachers to the incredible, free resources available with a Student OneCard account, email Education Initiatives Librarian Rachel Icaza at ricaza@sonomalibrary.org.
— Submitted by Kat Gore, Marketing Specialist, Sonoma County Library
