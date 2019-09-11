Good Shepherd Lutheran Church’s Little Lambs Preschool has hired Maria Elena Oberti as its new director. Oberti shares her passion for heritage languages through bilingual songs and stories.
Oberti and her staff accomplish this through individualized attention, a combination of hands-on and play based projects, along with kindergarten readiness with positive praise in a gentle, faith-based environment.
There will be an open house on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come celebrate a new school year with the teaching team. Join in the fun with new playmates, their families and friends of Little Lambs. Visit the renovated classroom.
Little Lambs is committed to increasing high-quality early learning program access to low-income children. The school aims to bridge the racial and economic divide in the community. Nine of 22 seats are allocated to children needing tuition assistance, including three seats to children requiring full scholarships. Assistance is awarded based on financial need on a first-come, first-served basis.
Little Lambs is enrolling new students. The school serves children 3 to 5 years of age who are toilet trained. Families can choose mornings only, full-days only, or a combination to suit their needs. The half-day preschool program runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Full-day extended care hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The preschool is open Monday through Friday.
For more information and/or to arrange a tour, contact Oberti at director@mylittlelambspreschool.com or call 707-433-5779. The school is at 1402 University St.
— Submitted by Little Lambs Preschool
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.