County animal control officers are currently investigating an incident with a bulldog who received lacerations to his tongue and face on Jan. 13 in the Parkland Farms neighborhood of Healdsburg.
According to a Facebook post on “What’s Happening Healdsburg,” the dog was allegedly assaulted with a weed whacker, however, the cause of injury has not yet been confirmed and the incident is still under investigation.
“The Police Department received (a report) on Monday evening reporting that a dog outside with lacerations to the face and tongue. The incident is currently under investigation by Animal Control Officers, who are being assigned by our staff,” said Healdsburg Police Lieutenant Matt Jenkins.
As of press time, Jenkins said officers are still trying to locate any witnesses to the incident.
“If the investigation determines that the dog was injured as a result of a malicious, intentional act, the suspect could face felony animal cruelty charges,” Jenkins said.
-Katherine Minkiewicz
