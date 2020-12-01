Alahna Krueger lives in Austin, Texas but her beloved Aunt Char lives in Healdsburg. Krueger’s aunt, who’s in her late 80s, had sent a card to her several weeks ago saying due to COVID-19 she was going to stay home, make herself a turkey sandwich and sit in her favorite chair and watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.
Krueger called several local Healdsburg restaurants to see if they could deliver a Thanksgiving meal to her aunt and after multiple calls she landed on an offer with KINsmoke and while the BBQ eatery doesn’t normally deliver, KINsmoke general manager Rob Reid took the time to hand-deliver the turkey dinner to Krueger’s aunt.
“My aunt is a brilliant woman (a published poet), more than capable and I knew her card wasn't meant to generate any pity whatsoever. I also know that she had invites from friends, but is trying to be as safe as possible in times of covid. Additionally, my aunt doesn't drive and therefore her travel even in and around Healdsburg is limited,” Krueger explained. “I decided I would send her a meal through an online service — but alas, all the services were past the Thanksgiving deadlines. I decided to Google ‘Healdsburg restaurants’ to see if any were offering Thanksgiving meals / catering. I decided I had nothing to lose by calling … After two rejections, I landed on your local restaurant KINsmoke.”
Krueger was connected to Reid and he explained that they don't offer delivery, but after hearing Krueger’s story he said they were working on Thanksgiving meals and would see if any of their staff members would be willing to drop it at her aunt’s house.
“We’re not normally open on Thanksgiving but we’ve been doing a smoked turkey and it is something we sell as a packaged meal so people can come and pick it up on Thanksgiving Day and have a feast without having to do any of the work,” Reid said. “She (Krueger) called and it sounded like a standard turkey thing and she asked if we could deliver it in some way and I assumed we could do it initially.”
Reid’s plans to visit his in-laws on Thanksgiving then fell through due to COVID-19 and he was able to deliver the turkey.
“Rob texted to say that his own family plans had fallen through and he would be pleased to deliver the meal to my aunt. I was overcome with gratitude — that Rob would extend himself in this way for a total stranger from Austin to help my aunt celebrate the holiday is just so special. When I said this to Rob his reply was ‘I think if we all help each other just a little bit, COVID-19 could be a call to be more human,’” Krueger said.
Reid said he was happy to be able to make the special delivery.
“So I drove it across town and dropped it off … I was happy to be able to do it. We are heavily invested in the community,” Reid said.
He said they do have Doordash, an app-based food delivery service, but it doesn’t always cover everything and it’s not always user friendly for everyone.
Reid had jokingly told Krueger that in exchange for the delivery she could don a KINsmoke T-Shirt and take a selfie of her wearing it to a famous Texas BBQ house.
“Rob’s only request was that he would send me a KINsmoke T-Shirt and asked me to wear it to one of our famous Austin BBQ houses and send him a picture — which I will gladly do,” Krueger said. “Rob reminds me of who I want to be, kind, compassionate and connected to being of service to others.”
Reid said he didn’t expect Krueger to agree to the T-Shirt scenario. Laughing, he said he’ll have to send Krueger a shirt sometime this week.
“When I saw she was calling from Austin that opened the door for a little social media plug. It was a joke at first but then she said she would (wear the shirt),” he said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March the folks at KINsmoke thought of temporarily shutting their doors and operating solely out of their Windsor location.
“I fought for us to at least try it out and see how we could survive during the to-go only days of March, and since that time we are happy to be here. People need options and slices of normalcy so being able to provide just even a slice of normalcy is something that we are happy to do,” Reid said.
