After five Bay Area counties went into a preemptive shutdown due to a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and a decline in ICU bed availability, the county of Sonoma followed suit and declared a new four-week stay-at-home order once again forcing restaurants and retail to adapt to certain business restrictions. While local shops try to make the best of an already tricky situation, the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce is trying its best to offer various avenues of support.
“I think everybody is nervous about it in their own way and it is hard on these businesses,” said Tallia Hart, CEO of the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce.
The other difficult aspect of the new stay-at-home order is the ban on outdoor dining, salons and a limit on retail to operate only at 20% capacity, putting a wrinkle in the usual holiday shopping rush and uptick in sales that businesses typically see this time of year.
Regarding many local shops and stores Hart said, “This time of year is their livelihood.”
With that in mind, and to encourage shopping locally for the holidays, the Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce has created a Business Bingo that invites residents to participate in activities like getting takeout, taking a picture in the Plaza, visiting an art installation or getting a treat at a local bakery.
As you tick items off of the bingo card you can submit photos of yourself completing each task for the chance to win a special bingo prize. You must connect five across, down or diagonally on the card.
The bingo card can only be completed by purchases (e.g. scans of receipts for all purchases required) and time-stamped social media check-ins and tags made within Healdsburg and there is a limitation of one entry per participant.
Entries will be accepted through Jan. 10, 2021.
To view or download the bingo card visit: https://www.healdsburg.com/media/2293/linked-healdsburg-business-bingo.pdf
“You could win a prize just by supporting local Healdsburg businesses. We also created ‘hand santatizer’ that we are handing out to our retailers along the Plaza and then we also have the Illuminations art walk that we helped get the grant for, so we’re really trying to continue to keep people socially distant in a safe way but out there supporting our businesses,” Hart said.
The chamber is also reminding merchants and retailers of the deferral of loan payments option from the city’s small business loan program.
“The city of Healdsburg was graciously able to give some small business loans during the first phase of the pandemic and the shutdown so we were hoping to work with them in having people be able to pay them back in a timely manner and not right away,” Hart said.
In April the city gave around $600,000 in small business loans to several Healdsburg businesses.
“They were zero-interest loans of anywhere between $5,000 and $15,000 and right now the loan payments are being deferred to May 1, 2021,” Hart said.
According to a letter from the chamber, the chamber is also working with the city on remediation of any fees accrued associated with the outdoor parklets and dining program.
The chamber is also seeking additional funding sources for economic development aimed at retaining and attracting businesses.
“We continue to advocate for things like small business relief, the stimulus and other things that can really help businesses continue to thrive,” Hart said.
She said it has also been important to encourage folks to support local businesses by getting takeout and shopping local for holiday gifts.
Holly Hunt, the owner of the Russian River Tea Company posted a similar message on her Facebook page the day before the shutdown went into effect on Dec. 12.
“Get your holiday shopping done early in our precious town. No need to go elsewhere we have it all right here if you look closely. The new order allows us to be open for your shopping convenience ... see you soon,” Hunt wrote.
Valette is also pivoting their business to accommodate the new order with a reintroduction to their $47 per person three-course take-out meals.
“ValetteToGo is back! Though we're sad that we can no longer welcome our friends and neighbors to ValettePatio we're 'kinda' excited to bring back our take home dinners,” Valette’s owner and founder Dustin Valette wrote on the social media page, What’s Happening Healdsburg. “We are starting tomorrow night (Dec. 12) with our ValetteToGo. Our menu is live at ValetteHealdsburg.comalong with our Christmas Eve Menu ... and yes, we might be including a bottle of Valette Rosè as our little Christmas gift to help us get through these tough times. And yes, Valettewines.com is back in full effect! Be Safe, we'll see you soon on our Patio!”
While many restaurants and businesses are grinning and bearing it in terms of the new order, not everyone is happy about it.
Following the county’s announcement to launch a preemptive shutdown running from Dec. 12 to Jan. 9, 2021, an unidentified person started sticking pieces of paper with the phrase, “Resist! Remain open, all jobs are essential, support local workers,” to several storefronts in downtown Healdsburg.
“I don’t think anybody wants to do it, but there are a lot of businesses that also understand that it is a mandate under the state…. It is definitely a frustrating time for everyone,” Hart said.
KINsmoke general manager Rob Reid said his concerns were more over health than wealth and said one way or another, they’ll get through it.
“My concerns are more global, health over wealth. We will adapt here, moreover, we stick to that mantra for being here for the community and hope the community is hungry enough to help us survive until the spring,” Reid said.
Skip Brand — owner and founder of the Healdsburg Running Company — knows that he has a bottom line to watch, but rather than worrying about himself he’s hoping that the running company can continue to support the community through the various charities and local organizations that it normally supports.
“Support being safe, but I am nervous for my neighbors,” he said. “We’ve been, at least as a community, successfully helping each other. I sit on the Sonoma County Economic Development Board and with that Creative Sonoma grant that Jessica Martin did I thought that the art installation here has really been uplifting and I think we’ll need to do more of that in these 26 days (of shutdown).”
Martin is the local artist behind the recent installation of a series of art projects called “Voices,” created by local artists and crafters.
Brand thinks the art project is a great way to bring the feeling of community, something he thinks is vital for coping and living with the shutdown.
“We want to still feel like a community even though we may be more virtual as we should be while sheltered in place … it’s really community first” Brand said. “The thing that is going to be tougher for us is charity. We did a fairly good job having a virtual turkey trot and people didn’t forget about Live Like Drew and Rotary and the Toys for Tots, so my hope is to keep community going, make sure the beanies and gloves that St. John’s is collecting and make sure that that charity and community continues.”
COVID-19 safety, for residents, employees, neighbors, colleagues and everyone, is also important to Brand.
“Safety is also everything. When they buy (a mask) in the store, we also give one away to healthcare workers and we’ll probably do buffs for bartenders again,” he said.
Earlier in the year Brand started a buffs for bartenders program where the running company provided buffs for folks and money for those in the bartending business who needed insoles for shoe support or other means of support.
He added that another big concern of his is being able to continue to support his employees.
Brand said, “I have a 14-person staff, many of them part-time, so the idea is to keep them … we’ve never lost any staff,” in fact one of his former employees has returned from a long trip and is back at the store, so they’re not losing folks, but gaining them.
When asked if he noticed a slowdown in businesses after the stay-at-home order went into effect he said they did notice a slight slip in customers and foot traffic after Dec. 12, however, Brand is working with his employees on marketing items online, doing virtual events, following up with customers, booking appointments and keeping to the 20% capacity.
He said with a store of his size he has to keep it small and let in only a few people at a time, plus, he doesn’t want his employees or customers to feel unsafe.
“As an entrepreneur, you just don’t give up,” Brand said.
